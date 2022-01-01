January 1, 2022

East Valley Times

Complete News World

World Prosperity Index 2021: Argentina ranks best in “personal freedom” and worst in “economic quality”

Arzu 19 mins ago 5 min read
Argentina is a conflicting country in terms of individual freedom and tolerance, but the ability to create wealth and the conditions under which it can be carried out are very poor.

With a score of 61.16 on the scale of 0 to 100, Argentina ranked 57th in the 2021 Prosperity Index produced by the Legatum Institute every year since 2007. Thought tank Factory of ideas funded by Legacy Limited, A private investment fund based in London.

“Legatum” is a Latin voice, with words like heritage (or heredity) and representatives in Spanish, 23 with one of the controversial issues starting 2022 due to the financial consensus that the national government signed last Monday. The province of Buenos Aires encourages states to levy hereditary taxes, as they have been doing since 2011. This has prompted inquiries from individuals anticipating possible new provincial laws.

The five most “rich” countries in the world by 2021 are Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland and Switzerland.. That is, the top 5 places in the rankings are occupied by 4 Scandinavian countries. The Netherlands, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Germany and Iceland are ranked sixth to tenth.

Below the ranking and index, as The least prosperous or miserable countries appear in South Sudan, the Central African Republic, Yemen, Chad and Afghanistan (from bottom to top).

Argentina is 57th, down the top three in the rankings, but with significant variations depending on the “pillar” being measured. It ranks slightly better in “personal freedom” (26th in the world) and slightly lower in health (42nd in the rankings), but much worse in “economic quality”, where it ranks 146th, below fifth. In the table, and in the “Conditions to be Accepted”, it ranks 117th, below third. The country also ranks low on the pillar of “social capital” (97) and excels in “education” (52) and “governance” (54).

Argentina lags far behind in “personal freedom” and health, but is far worse off in terms of “economic quality” and “acceptable conditions”.

In Latin America, Uruguay (37th) is followed by Chile (38th) and Costa Rica (39th). The least prosperous or most unfortunate are Haiti and Venezuela.

See also  Discover new variant of corona virus in South Africa | This is P.1.1.529, which has several mutations

Cultural issues

A comparison between the valuation of some rich countries and the general position of certain “pillars”, for example, allows us to notice the difference between the position of Asians in Japan and South Korea, or the position of Muslims in the United Arab Emirates. And Qatar, with their scores on social capital and personal liberty,

56 countries with the best conditions "Prosperity" 2021, according to the study
56 countries with the best “prosperity” conditions by 2021, according to the study

As of 2019 and 2020, the 2021 edition of the index covers 167 countries, covering 99.4% of the world’s population, and is estimated using 300 indicators, more than 45,000 data capture points and various sources from the World Health Organization. UNESCO, UNICEF, OECD, World Bank, IMF, Global Values ​​Survey, Pew Research Center, Amnesty International, Ocean Health Index and International Property Organization Intellectual.

Pillars of Prosperity

Information is organized into three platforms: content, economic transparency and the empowerment of individuals, valued by the 12 “pillars” of wealth, viz.

-Security: The extent to which wars, civil strife and crime disrupt the security of the people, individually and immediately or with long-term consequences.

-Individual Freedom: Assesses status and progress in terms of fundamental rights, individual liberty and social tolerance (gender, race, religion, etc.).

-Rule: Institutional quality, checks and reserves and the level of government performance and cleanliness or corruption.

Argentina tops the rankings
Argentina tops the rankings

-Capital Community: The level of strength and confidence in social and personal relationships, the acceptance of norms and the level of civic participation.

Investment environment: It asks to what extent investments are adequately protected and accessible

See also  Chile elections 2021: Cast warns elections could be decided in courts, and calls on voters to increase turnout

– Conditions to be followed: Establishes the extent to which existing regulations are favorable or impediment to starting and expanding a business activity.

Infrastructure and market access: It measures the quality of the infrastructure for doing business and the extent to which markets for goods and services are distorted.

-Economic quality: An economy is ready to create any amount of wealth and engage the available workforce.

– Living conditions: To what extent is a “reasonable standard of living” accessible to the population: material resources, housing, basic services and connectivity?

-Health: The extent to which people are in good health and have access to the services needed to maintain it. These include health indicators, risk factors, and mortality rates.

-Education: Admission, results and quality of education in four stages: pre-primary, primary, secondary and tertiary. And adult skills.

– Environment: Attempts to measure aspects of the environment that directly affect people’s daily lives and changes that may affect the prosperity of future generations.

At the general level, the administrative summary of the report refers to it After a general improvement in prosperity between 2015 and 2019, there has been a stagnation over the past two years, partly due to the health and economic consequences of a kind of hollow, Govt-19 epidemic, he says. – “Due to the anxious erosion of many basic conditions of prosperity”. In particular, it points to the weakening of “accountability”, “freedom of expression” and “freedom of assembly” in most parts of the world.

The report also notes that Ukraine, a country that increased its number of seats in terms of “prosperity” last year, is now besieged by Russia. Vladimir Putin, And the most degraded country is Lebanon. Similarly, Ivory Coast, the country with the highest number of seats in the last ten years, and Syria have lost the most seats.

See also  Chronicles admits to killing 10 children killed by Kenyan

Continue reading:

The government is angry with the forecasts, but in 2022 inflation will be higher and there will be less growth
After the golden year of foreign equity in the Buenos Aires stock market, companies should invest in it
With a record dollar, without reserves or an agreement with the IMF, the economy of 2022 begins in the danger zone
For every new job registered in 2021, more than eight are created in black
Soy: The main export hub lost space globally and the country, tens of billions of dollars

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

For the second time around the world the epidemic obscured New Year’s celebrations

8 hours ago Arzu
2 min read

With the peaks of CABA, Jujuy and Santa Cruz, Argentina completes 2021, making it the fifth most infected country in the world.

16 hours ago Arzu
4 min read

New Year 2022, Live: I followed the celebrations in the world and in Argentina

1 day ago Arzu

You may have missed

5 min read

World Prosperity Index 2021: Argentina ranks best in “personal freedom” and worst in “economic quality”

19 mins ago Arzu
4 min read

For the second time around the world the epidemic obscured New Year’s celebrations

8 hours ago Arzu
3 min read

With the peaks of CABA, Jujuy and Santa Cruz, Argentina completes 2021, making it the fifth most infected country in the world.

16 hours ago Arzu
4 min read

New Year 2022, Live: I followed the celebrations in the world and in Argentina

1 day ago Arzu