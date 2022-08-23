World Cup Qatar 2022: Group of migrant workers arrested for protesting non-payment

Government of Qatar arrested and deported dozens of migrant workers According to labor rights activists, those who participated in the protest were because their employer did not pay them. Hosted by the Emirates World Cup Three months later, it relies on foreign workers to build its infrastructure, including glittering stadiums, for the biggest event in men’s soccer.

This month, At least 60 workers were arrested For participating in an extraordinary protest outside the offices Al Bandari International GroupAccording to a large construction and hospitality company In fact, a London-based labor rights organization. According to the organization, some of the protesters are from countries like Nepal, Bangladesh, India, Egypt and the Philippines. They were not paid for up to seven monthsAnd most of them would have been sent home.

“For all we know, The authorities have decided to deport all those involved in the protest“, Equidem’s Managing Director confirmed, Mustafa Qadri. “These workers are protesting because the employer is not paying them… This is not comparable to the Arab Spring.”

Protesters, a Qatari government official said in a statement He was arrested for violating the Public Safety Act Further investigation into the incident is underway. “All late wages and benefits are provided by the Ministry of Labour”, pointed out the message. “The company had already been investigated by authorities for non-payment of wages prior to the incident, and fresh steps are now being taken after missing the deadline to settle outstanding salary payments. Al Bandari did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Qatar, Ricoh and Gas, About 2.8 million people live there, of which 1.7 million are foreign workers, according to Amnesty International. In preparation for hosting the tournament, for the first time in the Middle East, Doha launched a modernization program. Expansion of its major airport and public transport systems and construction of stadiums and hotels.

Mistreatment of migrant workers is well-documented in the Persian Gulf countries, but tournament host Qatar has come under intense scrutiny. Emirates Permission was granted this month to change the start date of the tournamentAn unprecedented move would allow its national team to kick off the World Cup with fireworks at night.

In 2020, the US Department of Justice Qatar was blamed Bribes to senior FIFA officials, the governing body of international sport, in exchange for the rights to organize the World Cup. FIFA officials and Qatari organizers denied the allegations.

August 14 came in the middle of the protest Calls on FIFA to compensate workers for alleged labor abuses He suffered in preparations for the competition. Rights groups such as Amnesty say Includes death, injuries and wage theft.

FIFA looked the other way Thousands of migrants were forced to work in conditions “amounting to forced labour”.Amnesty wrote in a report this year. In addition, the organization argued that the world system provided the country with desirable reception rights without the need to strengthen labor protections.

“All these abuses are deeply at odds with the image of the World Cup as a glittering celebration of humanity.“, said Mingi becomes, Director of Global Initiatives at Human Rights Watch. “These are the people who literally built the World Cup from the ground up, out of the desert. They should be financially compensated before the first ball is bowled,” he said.

Doha has taken some steps in 2010 to improve the treatment of foreign workers. After being granted founding rights in 2010, the Qatari capital has reviewed some of its controversial practices. Kafala of the country which granted the rights to the employers Prevents workers from leaving their jobs or the country. For workers They are not allowed to join unions and are at risk of deportationAccording to Worden.

The hum of workers building the infrastructure ahead of soccer’s biggest tournament is a stark contrast to the glitz and glamor of the game’s pinnacle. In the past week, Paramount paid a record $1.5 billion To acquire broadcasting rights in the United States UEFA Champions LeagueThe most popular club football competition in Europe.

Saudi ArabiaAnother country with a poor record on immigrant rights, apparently Trying to organize the 2030 World Cup. Last weekend, FIFA president, Gianni InfantinoHe met the Crown Prince, the real ruler of the kingdom Mohammed bin SalmanWatch the boxing match between Oleksandr Usyk Y Anthony Joshua.

FIFA hopes the World Cup, which starts in November, will attract attention 5 billion viewers All over the world.