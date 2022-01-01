With the peaks of CABA, Jujuy and Santa Cruz, Argentina completes 2021, making it the fifth most infected country in the world.

After Wednesday and Thursday series recordings, Argentina reported on New Year’s Day The second highest number of corona virus infections Since the onset of the epidemic: They are 47.663, What happened Fifth country in the world with the most positives In the last 24 hours. There were peaks in City of Buenos Aires, Jujuy and Santa Cruz.

Although a little lacking in relation The 50.506 Thursday first, According to the latest statistics for 2021 Ministry of Health Closed weekend Maximum of four months And strengthened the impact The third wave of COVID-19 in Argentina.

Data that alerts the government and – especially – health officials The case has gained curvature speed And predictions indicate that it has not yet reached a high level.

Third wave of corona virus in Argentina: government watches outbreak of infectious diseases

In that sense, and in anticipation of what the difficult summer will be like in epidemiological matters, Alberto Fernandez Short and arduous vacations were marked for cabinet members. In mid-summer, the first two weeks of the year are expected to be highly positive. This Friday, that indicator again revealed a higher percentage: 30.10%.

However, the President has already announced this Do not think about new restrictions, Contrary to what was suggested hours ago From the province of Buenos Aires.

The cases are in the middle of an explosion, and hours before it begins to rule The Health Pass In all countriesThe encouraging data are the low mortality and serious incidence due to the high coverage of the vaccine.

However, the aggression rate for intensive care beds is rising: 34.9% nationwide and 36.7% in the metropolitan area of ​​Buenos Aires. This will be the main thermometer that health officials will evaluate when defining final measures.

Corona virus: CABA was a record for the second day in a row, and Jujuy and Santa Cruz had peaks

The City of Buenos Aires Infections are reported to have increased for the second day in a row: They met this Friday 8632It was 8306 on Thursday.

What else, Santa Cruz and Jujuy They also revealed the highest figures since the onset of the epidemic: 696 and 601, respectively.

Third wave: Argentina ranks fifth among countries with the highest COVID-19 infection

On the last day of 2021 only four countries in the world reported more infections than Argentina: they France (232.200), United Kingdom (189.846), To us (179.416) e Italy (144.243)

Argentina is the fifth most infected country in the world on the last day of 2021. (Source: Worldmeter)

With 47,663 positives this Friday, Argentina is in fifth place. Turkey (40.786), Greece (40.560), Germany (33.466), Australia (32,893) and Portugal (30,829) Complete the top 10 spots.