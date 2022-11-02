Why is it celebrated in November and what does it mean?

each one November 1 and 2Specifically MexicoIt is celebrated on death day.

A Compilation of Native and Christian Traditions. On this day, beyond mourning the loss of loved ones Death is “celebrated”. How? Yes, it’s a day Share a moment with everyone who isn’t But they are still very present in our affections.

Although due to its proximity to the calendar Halloween It is usually associated with that celebration, Little and nothing to do These ceremonies.



Day of the Dead is a day to honor those who are no longer happy. Photo: Xinhua

Day of the Dead: Why is it celebrated on November 1 and 2?

A celebration of death day It takes place on November 1 and 2, as it is divided into categories, as indicated by the official site of the Mexican government.

“According to the Catholic calendar, November 1 corresponds to All Saints, a day “Little dead” or childrenand departed for Faithful on the 2nd of November, viz Adults“, they describe.

What is the origin of Day of the Dead?

For pre-Hispanic cultures, death marked the beginning of the journey “Micdlon”Meaning in Nahuatl language “The Abode of the Dead”.

In Miglan, unlike what Christianity proposes, There are no moral connotations of hell or heaven.

However, to reach him, the dead, for four years, had to go through various tests that they discovered Different levels of the underworldto finally arrive at his eternal resting place.



The Day of the Dead is the result of a fusion between Spanish and indigenous customs. Photo: Shutterstock

When the conquerors arrived, Christianity introduced indigenous culture “The Terror of Death and Hell”.

However, the evangelicals were forced to submit to the strong beliefs of the tribes, in this way, a Fusion between Spanish and Native customs It started as it is now known Day of the dead celebration.

for that Catholic ChurchNovember 1st and 2nd are the days of honoring the dead. All Saints and All Souls Dayrespectively.

However, for followers Domestic customsThe celebration starts in the last week of October and ends in the first days of November.

What is celebrated on Day of the Dead?

The death day Also known as All Souls’ Day- a day of tribute and thanksgiving to the dead.

In MexicoIn particular, Death is seen as just another step in lifeFor that we celebrate and honor those who are no longer on this plane with us every day.



Altars are one of the most representative symbols of this celebration. Photo: Shutterstock

All of them are remembered through pictures, music, dances and stories, and in this way, tradition says, Their souls will live on.

Every family lives in its own wayThat is why they accept their loved ones in a certain way and many people decide to go to the grave and make offerings, songs, cheers or light a candle in their memory.

What are the symbols of the Day of the Dead?

parties. To celebrate the return of their deceased loved ones, a feast of their favorite foods and drinks is arranged as prasad. May contain alcohol, chocolate, sweets and cigarettes. There is no shortage of dishes in traditional Mexican cuisine: pan de muerto, sweet alfenic dacha, tamales, mole, samburado, tejocote candy and seasonal fruits.



Candles and skulls are meant to honor loved ones who are no longer on this plane. Photo: Shutterstock

altars. They are the heart of the celebration and every family does it at home or at the cemetery where the loved one they are going to entertain is buried. It contains a portrait of the person, decorated with colored confetti, and is filled with candles, incense, pan de muerto, fruit, water, salt, mezcal, tequila, sugar skulls, sweets, and Mexican food.

Calaveras. They are representatives of dead relatives. Skulls made of sugar or chocolate and often eaten by children after the celebration are an example of the Mexican ability to celebrate death.



Las Catrinas party is not to be missed. Photo: Shutterstock

Katrina. She wears a woman-skull and skirt and traditional clothes and a wide-brimmed hat. According to the story, famous muralist Diego Rivera was the one who made her famous when he depicted her in his famous work.A Sunday Afternoon Dream at Alameda Central”A work in which he painted himself and Frida Kahlo.

