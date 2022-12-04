Why did the Netherlands change its name to the Netherlands, a recurring question at the Qatar 2022 World Cup

We don’t always know countries by their official names. For political or historical reasons, some have changed names in recent years, such as when the Czech Republic decided to become the Czech Republic or the first day of 2020.Netherlands“Decided that it no longer wanted to be called “Holland” abroad, but always used Its Official Name:Netherlands”.

The data is now repetitive Qatar World Cup, the Netherlands play their first World Cup under their new name. At Brazil 2014 he was sent off on penalties against Argentina and his name was Holland; They did not qualify for the finals at Russia 2018.

“Holland,” geographically and properly speaking, does not refer to the whole country, but to the southern provinces., bordering Belgium and the coast. Prime Minister Mark Rudd’s country is geographically divided into 12 provinces. Two of them, South Holland and North Holland, are home to the largest cities: Amsterdam, Rotterdam and The Hague, the economic and political heart of the country.

The other ten provinces are not “Dutch”. Although the distance is much smaller it is almost the same as calling Salta “Patagonian”. So, for example, the city of Utrecht, a powerful university and another great pole of the country, is in the province of the same name, so, for example, “Utrecht the Dutch city” is a mistake.



A recent photo of King William and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands. Photo: EFE/EPA/SEM VAN DER WAL

For more than two centuries, from 1588 to 1795, the territory we now refer to as “the Netherlands” and colloquially as “Holland” was a republic of seven states. Much of that period was under Spanish rule, known as “Spanish Flanders”.

In 1744 the Spanish left what is now “Netherlands” after several military defeats, but in 1795 French troops occupied it until 1806. Napoleon Bonaparte He decided to make his brother Louis king of the “Netherlands”. Napoleon’s defeat at Waterloo (Belgium) restored the independence of the country. It maintained a monarchy that passed to the House of Orange, descended from Guillermo, Maxima’s husband.

Those years saw Economic boom in cities located in Dutch regions of the countryAnd so the word “Holland” began to be used more and more abroad.

v 1.5 Netherlands

Tap to explore the data

Chart: Clarion

For all public bodies at home and abroad to stop using “Holland” and switch to “Netherlands”, the government paid €200,000 to design the country’s new logo, a type of orange tulip (the country’s most common flower) (her Royal House) with the letters N and L (Netherlands). Created from a stylized map.

When the change was approved, Foreign Trade Minister Sigrid Kok said the issue also affected her business: “It’s time to modernize. A clear international logo is a plus for exporting and attracting investors and talent.

But be careful, don’t overdo it. Calling Holland the Netherlands is also not wrong. Experts consider it a “specific synecdoche,” a stylistic figure that designates the use of a part to represent a whole.

With information published in October 2020.

See also