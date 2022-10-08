Who is the Argentinian who lost his life when a bus collided with tourists in Punta Cana?

Graduated from the Universidad del Salvador with a degree in environmental science, then industrial hygiene, Valeria Victoria Brovelli She is 33 years old and was identified this Thursday Argentine tourist dies in bus accident Punta CanaA traditional Dominican spa that thousands of Argentinians travel to every year.

Having worked for IBM for several years, in the area of ​​security, Brovelli showed himself in his social networks. With many travel photosLike a trip Similian Islands in Thailand. However, the moment of joy represented by this new vacation trip to Punta Cana, A stopover on the way to Saona IslandA bus carrying Argentine tourists suddenly took a tragic twist of fate when it hit a wall and overturned on its side.

How was the bus accident in Punta Cana?

The bus driver said, He would have attempted a desperate maneuver to avoid a head-on collision with a truck, but the truth is that beyond the possible causes of the event, the balance was dramatic: in addition to Brovelli, a Peruvian tourist died, dozens of passengers were injured. The husband of the dead Argentinian woman is precisely among the Argentine wounded.

The fatal accident occurred in Bavaro, La Altagracia province, and involved a group of tourists. Argentinians and PeruviansTourists Brazil and Chile. The last count of Dominican authorities this Thursday night reported 48 people injured, 14 of whom presented serious injuries. And 34 with different degrees of commitment, but in all of them without danger to life.

For his part, the Minister of Tourism of the Dominican Republic visited Punta Cana and the Dominican government ordered the operation of a Civil Defense Cabinet, which will be in charge of the Deputy Minister of Tourism, Patricia Mejia.

