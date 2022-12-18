Where to watch the 2022 World Cup final in Qatar

Scalani’s side go for the third star against Mbappé and company in Lionel Messi’s last gala at the World Cups. 12 to Public TV, TyC Sports and DSports.
The Argentina national team Faces France In search of the last step towards glory Qatar World CupA collective dream that transcends country boundaries due to the universal desire for coronation Lionel Messi. Nearly 90,000 people will attend Lucille Stadium And more than 3,500 million viewers around the planet will follow from 12 (Argentina time), the definition of the first World Cup in the Middle East.
Dhruva refereed the match Simon MarciniakWho will come with his companions Pavel Sokolnicki (First Assistant), Tomas Listkiewicz (Second) and Tomasz Kwiatkowski (WAS).
The 88,966-seat Qatar 2022 main stage will have a positive atmosphere for Messi’s team. The 35,000 Argentina The participants will be filled with thousands of fans from different parts of the world who want 10 people to be canonized. The French will be supported by approximately 6,000 fans.
Messi, 35, will play his last FIFA World Cup match on the same day, breaking the record for attendance (26) after participating in the last five editions (Germany 2006, South Africa 2010, Brazil 2014, Russia 2018 and Qatar). 2022) The “Albiceleste” captain will accept his second World Cup final, avenging the extra time defeat against Germany (0-1) eight years ago at the Maracana in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
This edition of FIFA’s best competition has delivered an impressive performance from the star, who leads the list of top scorers along with Kylian Mbappé (5) and is also on the assists table with Antoine Griezmann (3) and two other non-competition players.
Lally Esposito will sing the Argentine national anthem
The official account handle of the Argentina national team
Falcioni’s board: Mark for Mbappe, Messi’s role and some words for Scaloni
Messi, Mbappe and more World Cup finals
The Argentine star is already a legend against the fast bowler who is on his way to inheriting his throne.
A history about Adrian MaladeskyOne of Claire’s Special Envoys to Qatar.
All Argentina’s goals en route to the final
Review the photo gallery of every national team celebration during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
The moving message of Thiago Messi
Antonela Roccuzzo, Leo’s wife, took to her Instagram account to show off notes of the eldest of her children preparing to go to the field to visit their father.
No buses on Sunday to avoid mayhem and violence
On Tuesday, after the match against Croatia, more than 100 damaged units and drivers were hit.
For this reason, in the suburbs of Buenos Aires There will be no service.
Sergio Berni has already warned that he “doesn’t trust him to avoid riots”.
The stadium gates are open!
Lusail began receiving the public four hours before the start of the World Cup final in Qatar, which was usually 120 minutes earlier.
Total anticipation in Doha.
A preview with grains and seeds
Kosovar artist Alkent Pozhegu Combine this beautiful mosaic with two figures from the 2022 Qatar World Cup Final: Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe.
Argentina fans race against the clock for tickets
From hoping for an official ticket to bidding for usurped resale. Groups of fans of the national team lined up face-to-face and virtually for a chance to remain in FIFA. Others are arranged around Lucille grounds. The expectation is increasing.
Jorge Valdano: “It’s better to stop comparing Messi to Maradona”
The world champion talked about everything in Mexico 86 with the Argentine national team Clarion: Gives a football lesson, analyzes the World Cup in Qatar, and focuses on the legacy the Argentina captain leaves behind.
Argentina vs France, History
Beyond their recent elimination at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, the national team has a favorable record against the Cowles. France attended Uruguay in 1930 and shared a group with Argentina, and since then have met 12 times, winning 6, drawing 3 and losing 3. And this will be the fourth clash in the World Cup. Complete reference is available at this link.
A special song
The day started in light blue and white but with football symbolism. Television signals changed the version of the national anthem every midnight in which the national team players appeared. Reference and video are available at this link.
Referee and his assistants
Sixth ending of the story
Messi vs Mbappé, the final Odra
Argentina vs France, Final
In the complete history of Ambassadors of Clare, an analysis of the best game to come with stats and weather created in Doha and Argentina by Lionel’s selection directed by Scaloni and led by Messi. In this connection.
To preview: Valdano talks about Messi
The great Jorge Valdano, who scored a goal in the final of Mexico 86, spoke in an unforgettable interview with Clarin in Doha, Messi, the World Cup final, Mbappé’s France and the memory of Diego Maradona. Full interview, at this link.
The exam will be held locally in Lucille
At least 35,000 Argentina fans will be in the final stadium, so the stands dominate the Albiceleste. At the last minute, the prospect of getting tickets was tense, with resale prices raised. It will be nothing less than Messi’s last game at the World Cup and the anticipation is huge. Banner Chronicles In this note of Clare’s special emissaries.
Argentina vs France, Final
The game starts at 12 o’clock (Argentine time) and will be broadcast throughout the country through the signals of public television, TyC Sports and DSports.
