Where to watch the 2022 World Cup final in Qatar

The Argentina national team Faces France In search of the last step towards glory Qatar World CupA collective dream that transcends country boundaries due to the universal desire for coronation Lionel Messi. Nearly 90,000 people will attend Lucille Stadium And more than 3,500 million viewers around the planet will follow from 12 (Argentina time), the definition of the first World Cup in the Middle East.

Dhruva refereed the match Simon MarciniakWho will come with his companions Pavel Sokolnicki (First Assistant), Tomas Listkiewicz (Second) and Tomasz Kwiatkowski (WAS).

The 88,966-seat Qatar 2022 main stage will have a positive atmosphere for Messi’s team. The 35,000 Argentina The participants will be filled with thousands of fans from different parts of the world who want 10 people to be canonized. The French will be supported by approximately 6,000 fans.

Messi, 35, will play his last FIFA World Cup match on the same day, breaking the record for attendance (26) after participating in the last five editions (Germany 2006, South Africa 2010, Brazil 2014, Russia 2018 and Qatar). 2022) The “Albiceleste” captain will accept his second World Cup final, avenging the extra time defeat against Germany (0-1) eight years ago at the Maracana in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

This edition of FIFA’s best competition has delivered an impressive performance from the star, who leads the list of top scorers along with Kylian Mbappé (5) and is also on the assists table with Antoine Griezmann (3) and two other non-competition players.