Where is Argentina in the Prosperity Index for 2021?

Occupied by Argentina Level 57 In 167 countries Prosperity code In 2021, by 2020 it will be the same level it was occupied. The study takes into account factors such as the economy, personal well-being and quality of life of each country, and the Scatinavian countries continue to top the rankings produced by the Legatum Institute each year. .

Ranges from 0 to 100, Argentina Reached an overall score of 61.16. As a result, it lags behind Uruguay (37th), Chile (38th) and Costa Rica (39th) in the region. Haiti and Venezuela are less prosperous.

The report points out that Argentina It is well established in “individual liberty” (26th in the world), where status and progress are assessed in terms of fundamental rights, individual liberty and social tolerance.

In terms of health, Argentina ranks 42nd. Features examined include indicators such as risk factors and mortality rates, as well as whether people are in good health and have access to health services.

The country has done very badly. “Economic quality“(It ranks 146th out of 1167 countries) and” (117th) take into account the “conditions” (117th) that the economy is ready to create wealth and that the country is in a very bad position.

Argentina It is the worst in “social capital” (97th place). In education, the country was ranked 52nd. Argentina ranks 54th in “governance” that takes into account corporate quality, checks and balances, and the level of performance and cleanliness or government corruption.

Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland and Switzerland are the countries with the best prosperity index in 2021, followed by the Netherlands, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Germany and Iceland.

According to the Legatum Institute, the least prosperous countries in the world are South Sudan, the Central African Republic, Yemen, Chad and Afghanistan.