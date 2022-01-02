January 2, 2022

East Valley Times

Complete News World

Where is Argentina in the Prosperity Index for 2021?

Arzu 1 hour ago 2 min read

Occupied by Argentina Level 57 In 167 countries Prosperity code In 2021, by 2020 it will be the same level it was occupied. The study takes into account factors such as the economy, personal well-being and quality of life of each country, and the Scatinavian countries continue to top the rankings produced by the Legatum Institute each year. .

Ranges from 0 to 100, Argentina Reached an overall score of 61.16. As a result, it lags behind Uruguay (37th), Chile (38th) and Costa Rica (39th) in the region. Haiti and Venezuela are less prosperous.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

5 min read

World Prosperity Index 2021: Argentina ranks best in “personal freedom” and worst in “economic quality”

9 hours ago Arzu
4 min read

For the second time around the world the epidemic obscured New Year’s celebrations

17 hours ago Arzu
2 min read

With the peaks of CABA, Jujuy and Santa Cruz, Argentina completes 2021, making it the fifth most infected country in the world.

1 day ago Arzu

You may have missed

2 min read

Where is Argentina in the Prosperity Index for 2021?

1 hour ago Arzu
5 min read

World Prosperity Index 2021: Argentina ranks best in “personal freedom” and worst in “economic quality”

9 hours ago Arzu
4 min read

For the second time around the world the epidemic obscured New Year’s celebrations

17 hours ago Arzu
2 min read

With the peaks of CABA, Jujuy and Santa Cruz, Argentina completes 2021, making it the fifth most infected country in the world.

1 day ago Arzu