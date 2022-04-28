WhatsApp now has different versions, just a function with normalization

Durante la tarde del jueves 28th abril, usuriarios de WhatsApp report problems with the application’s messenger.

Por vari horas, los usorio estvieron Improving the ability to send messages. These are the prime reports, but mayors inconveniences the registrar in Europa.

You are about: Chat secret on WhatsApp: activate your search or activate the new truco in the application

WhatsApp file

La empresa lanzó un communicado reconnect el mal funcionamiento de la platforma: “It is possible to experiment with the most problematic problems using WhatsApp In this moment. Estamos conscientious and trabajando to que las cosas vuelvan functional sin problems. Los mantras are informative and mind-blowing, gracias por su paciencia ”.

But it does not confirm the motivation of the app, but it’s a saturacy of the system. Sin embargo, The problematic fue exclusivity on mobile versionswhich que la red social Siguió functionality of tracking WhatsApp Web.

The servicio Down detectorwhich finds monitors in real time with real los problems and cdas distinos sites internet, report The next day, the comedian will be back at 16:30.

Map the report of WhatsApp quotes

WhatsApp is a function with normalization

The red social media is instantaneous volvi a functionary with normalidad Alderdor de las 18:25. Pocos minutos después, la composñía aseguró que se solicionó el problema.

“Y estamos de vuelta. El Feliz chat!”, Public WhatsApp on your Twitter account, for the final word on Asunto.