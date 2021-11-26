What the UBA Medical Faculty’s powerful letter says is that vaccination against COVID-19 is mandatory for adults in Argentina

The resolution of the Board of Directors of the Faculty of Medicine (UBA) not only unites the most valuable men and women in the scientific matters of the country; On the contrary, he was strong when he warned why adults need compulsory vaccination and why they would like to interview President Alberto Fernandez.

The infection did not go away. Although Argentina has received more than 91 million vaccines, it is one of the most diverse and numerous vaccine portfolios against COVID-19 in Latin America, with more than 63% of the total population being vaccinated with the full program, but still only one dose with 79% in the country; Echoes of the outcry of epidemiologists and immunologists point out that this is not the time to relax social protection measures against the epidemic and that vaccination campaigns should be expedited and better informed to all ages at all levels. All infectious behaviors that help improve the protective effect of vaccines.

In the same sense Yesterday, the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Buenos Aires (UBA) formed a strong resolution of the Board of Directors that reached a consensus (RESCD-2021-06245655), where it first created an informative environment about the future of 11 points. The epidemic is in three stages – local, regional and global. He set a certain point by 4 points (articles) about the impact of the SARS-CoV-2 epidemic which has already caused more than 5 million deaths in the world and more than 115 thousand deaths in our country.

Articles 1. and 3rd. The most relevant and obvious, “Recommend vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 as a mandatory vaccine for all adult population in Argentina.” And “Request an interview with the head of state or anyone he decides to explain the reasons for promoting this resolution.” .

Eleven points of context

1- We have vaccines that prove the extraordinary safety, efficacy and efficacy profile that have already been given to more than 52% of the world’s population.

2- There is a worldwide consensus on SARS-CoV-2 vaccines as a central tool in the fight against infection.

3- A new wave of epidemics in Europe and the United States has clearly shown that the SARS-CoV-2 epidemic continues to be a central challenge to the health of people around the world, threatening to cause millions of new deaths.

4- Although Argentina currently has a low viral cycle, it is logical to expect an increase in the frequency of infections in the coming months based on the global and domestic spread of the variant of SARSCoV-2 (delta variant). Has a higher infectious potential compared to all variants that have arisen previously.

Mandatory vaccination of adults against COVID-19: Mandatory debate in Argentina and medical experts recommend it. “People who are vaccinated are 14 to 15 times less likely to get a serious infection today than those who are not vaccinated today,” Geffner told Infobae. (EFE / Juan Ignacio Roncoroni)



5- The history of current epidemics shows that the developing countries of the southern hemisphere, including Argentina – with a delay of several months – the epidemic situation in Europe and the United States tends to reproduce in relation to the increasing pattern of epidemics. .

6- Due to the difficulty in controlling the growing epidemic curve, it is necessary to urgently implement the necessary measures to avoid a significant increase in the number of victims in our country.

7- A team from the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Spain and many other countries has already decided to implement compulsory vaccination for a wider population, such as health workers and teachers at all levels of education.

Consulted Information about the purpose of this resolution, Dr. George Jeffner, Immunologist, Professor of Immunology and Microbiology at the Faculty of Medicine (UBA) and Head of the Govt Project and CONICET researcher explained, “L.A. The position of the Board of Directors of the Medical Faculty is basically correct, which proposes compulsory vaccination for all adults. You do Why is that right? First, since 52 percent of the entire planet has been vaccinated, the experience of vaccines shows two things: they are much safer and more effective. People who are vaccinated today are 14 to 15 times less likely to get a serious infection compared to those who are not vaccinated.

8- The analysis of the progression of infections is multifaceted, which is one of the most relevant variables, which clearly shows the number of people vaccinated, the higher vaccination rate, and the lower mortality rate compared to the number of deaths in European countries.

9- Argentina has made significant progress in the coverage of the SARS-CoV-2 vaccine in recent months, although despite being summoned for this purpose, there are still groups of people who have not been vaccinated. Over 92% of people over the age of 40 with a single dose or more than 85% with two doses, the majority of people respond to the call, leaving fields or groups not yet connected. In the vaccination program.

Added Infobe Jeffner: “We need to be aware only of what’s happening in Europe and the United States. , We know it is very contagious.

“In Argentina, there has been a lot of progress on the vaccination program, and it’s good. There are young people under the age of 39, they are called, but 25 percent do not respond to the summons and do not finish the program with two doses. We need to move forward, ”Jeffner concluded.

10– Argentina is present and has enough vaccines to vaccinate its population as a whole in the coming months. Due to the above, it is based on its responsibility as a leading institution in training professionals in the health sector and in line with its founding commitment to safeguarding life and public health, it is understood as an inalienable and universal right.

11- Section 113 of the University Act empowers this body to dictate the present.

After the eleven points described above, the Board of Directors of the Medical Faculty decided to make public four basic points (concrete measures).

Experts urge resumption of community care to deal with epidemics and new types: use of masks, social space and cross-ventilation in closed environments (REUTERS / Agustin Marcarian)

Article 1: Vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 is recommended as a compulsory vaccination for all adult population in Argentina.

Article 2: Strengthening SARS-CoV2 Vaccine Promotion Campaigns for Children and Adolescents Across the Nation.

Section 3: Request an interview with the head of state or his decision maker to explain the reasons for promoting this resolution.

Article 4: Give this resolution the widest possible scope. Article 5: Registration; Send to General Secretariat for purposes deemed appropriate.

Being one of the country’s most renowned experts in medicine and their various specialties, the resolution has an academic value and the signatures of two eminent experts Dr. Ricardo Kelby, Dean of the Faculty of Medicine (UBA) and Dr. Carlos Domin, is a toxicologist and Secretary General of the Faculty of Medicine (UBA).

CONICET researcher Jeffner warned Infobe, “ You must continue to be vaccinated and continue to receive care. In that sense, in Argentina, we are “neglecting attention.” Yesterday’s game was not entirely recommended, for the entire court on the river . Meetings in closed clubs of up to 4 thousand people are completely inadequate, without meeting the ventilation requirements. Safety measures that we have completely forgotten, such as synstrap, social exclusion, and cross-ventilation of the environment, need to be taken back. We are now more concerned about this new variant from South Africa (Omigron) which is more pervasive than the Delta. Therefore, proposing a compulsory vaccine is the right course of action. ”

Cover: Faculty of Medicine; By Claudio Laria for set design for "Maria de Buenos Aires".

