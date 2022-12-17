What it is, symptoms and treatment of the flu that affected the French players at the World Cup in Qatar

The Qatar World Cup 2022 It’s the most expensive in history, the first time it’s being held in an emirate with strict Islamic laws, and it’s not just a football festival, it’s likely to be a football festival. A more deadly virus outbreak than the corona virus: The Camel virus.

The virus is called MERS-CoV and emerged in 2012 in Saudi Arabia, the closest country to Qatar. Researchers believe the disease was spread by bats that were transmitted to camels in the desert of the Arabian Peninsula.

The disease has already affected several players of the French national team Final against Argentina: Kingsley Coman, Tayot Upamegano and Adrien Rabiot.



Mers-CoV is transmitted by camels. Photo/AFP

How camel virus complicates 2022 World Cup in Qatar



On March 28, a patient was admitted to a hospital in the Qatari capital Doha to receive medical treatment as per national protocol. To treat confirmed or suspected cases of disease.

The patient was in direct contact with camels.

At the time, it was found to be the first case of MERS recorded by authorities in Qatar. It is a viral respiratory disease caused by one of the coronaviruses (MERS-CoV), but it is different from the new coronavirus (COVID19).

Both viruses differ in terms of source of infection, mode of transmission and severity of illness.

Precautions to avoid catching camel virus





Camels are the main vectors of the disease in Qatar and Saudi Arabia. Photo/AFP

Qatar’s Ministry of Public Health warned people with chronic diseases in particular or with immunodeficiency disorders, they must adhere to public health measures. And

This includes regular hand washing with soap and waterUse hand sanitizers, as well as avoid close contact with camels and seek medical attention when experiencing symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat or shortness of breath.

Humans can catch this virus, and despite its appearance many years ago, there is no vaccine or treatment. Most of the victims are from the Middle East, although in recent years there have also been cases in Europe, Asia or Africa. All of them, yes, come from people who visited the area before.

Some camels, animals that can transmit MERS-CoV, a virus deadlier than Covid-19, are taking part in an event in Doha (Qatar). (Photo: Marcus Gillier/Getty Images).



Authorities are asking people to avoid camel rides through the Qatari desert.

Because of the disease, some countries are recommending that World Cup-goers avoid regular camel or dromedary rides in Qatar.A very common one.

“Fans should stay away from camels in Qatar. Common sense advice to reduce the risk of viral infection. “It’s a nasty virus, far more deadly than Covid-19, has a very high mortality rate and currently has no effective vaccine,” Paul Hunter, a professor at the University of East Anglia, told the British newspaper. ‘The Sun’.

What the World Health Organization says about camel virus



Camels in sight.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), by the end of February 2022, a total of 2,585 laboratory-confirmed cases of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) had been reported worldwide.

Of these total cases, there were 890 associated deaths (mortality rate 34.4%).. Most of these cases were reported in Saudi Arabia (2184 cases), including 812 associated deaths (RFC 37.2%).

