What do flea bites do to humans?

A for money A small one insect No larger than the size of a pinhead. It is brown in color and has a hard shell. With his little one Nails At the ends of the legs, the flea can attach itself to people or other creatures warm blood drink his blood. If one is bitten by that flea bug, he will feel it itching in place.

Generally, the biting Fleas occur in groups of three or four and appear small Red bumps on the skin. Many children enjoy these bites while playing with them Dogs oh gatos. These animals may have fleas on their fur. At one point, insects They can jump towards or toward people rugs from the ground.

Fleas are insects blood vessel: They need a host to feed on blood. In its mature stage it jumps and seeks out a host, usually a dog or cat. One to two days after feeding, the flea begins to lay Eggs on the skin And this Animal fur.

Single play capability 50 eggs are laid in a day Or approximately two thousand eggs in its entire life. These eggs, when the dog or cat moves, fall and spread in the environment. Adult insects locate their hosts by detecting body heat, movement, vibrations caused by motion, and respiration.

Sometimes you tend to believe Flea infestation is associated Unsanitary condition of the place. But that’s the truth It is a very resistant ectoparasitic insect. It can survive in the environment for several months without a host.

It is necessary to prevent bites Remove fleas from pets living in the home. Cats and dogs can be bathed with a special flea control shampoo. Animals may wear flea collars or receive medication once a year. These types of preventatives should be prescribed by a veterinarian. Using insect repellent can also help.

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) In the United States, the best way to prevent people from being bitten is to “keep pets free of fleas.” Most fleas prefer to feed on animals. however, “People are sometimes poked for convenience when sharing space or communicating With an animal infested with fleas.

“Generally, Los Flea bites It usually occurs on the lower legs and feet”, CDC experts warned. They recommended not feeding or petting stray or wild animals, and always wearing gloves when handling sick or dead animals.

Ariel SetmanComment from the Department of Dermatology, Hospital de Clinicas José de San Martín, University of Buenos Aires. Infobae: “Pets can also have fleas In bed mattresses or blankets covering cats and dogs. When animals are kept as pets, humans can be bitten. This is That doesn’t mean pets are responsible. You should take them to the vet and take care of their health. Having fleas on them should not mean giving up on pets. Even if the animals are clean, they can be affected by other dogs in the square or park.

“Flea bites usually start with itching, followed by a rash that doesn’t spread. In the case of allergic patients, There can be a huge reaction And you may have a larger rash and the itching may last longer,” explained Dr. Sedman.

If a person is bitten by a flea, it is recommended to wash the area with soap and water. “A healthcare professional should be consulted. In the meantime, the person should avoid scratching as it can lead to the spread of the sore. Professionally prescribed antihistamines should be taken to reduce bothersome symptoms. Do not sting or pour alcohol Do not bathe in very hot water as it may worsen the condition.

Regarding prevention, said dermatologist Seidman There are different types of insect repellants to prevent flea bites. “It is recommended to use more environment – said the expert. Sunscreen also helps to prevent bites.

