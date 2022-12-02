What are the medicinal properties of St. John’s Wort?

Some prefer to treat their ailments with herbal preparations. (Infobae)

St. John’s Wort, Also known as Hypericum, Sweetheart, Yellow Grass or Perrican, it belongs to the family Hypericaceae having the character of having Many applications in the world of alternative and traditional medicine.

Growing in low and medium altitude terrain, this plant is found throughout Europe and Russia, although it has also become accustomed to other parts of the world such as China, Australia, North Africa and America.

Physician in ancient Greece Hippocrates had already written about St. John’s wort and recommended it as a Anti-inflammatory.

St. John’s wort or hyperproperties. (Wikimedia Commons)

According to the prepared document Colombian Ministry of HealthSt. John’s Wort is a shrub tree roots And its branched stems can measure up to a meter in height.

The leaves of its branches are long, they come in pairs, and if you look against the light, you can see some holes, hence the belief that they are bloodstains. St. John the Baptist The plant gets its name because it blooms on dates close to its birthday.

The sap of the plant is red in color The flowers are golden yellow in color and peak in late summer. It has five spotted petals and they turn red when rubbed because they release a pigment called hypericin. Its fruit contains small brown seeds.

One of the most studied effects of St. John’s wort is its quality for combating the symptoms of depression. (pixels)

The Hypericum plant is characterized by the active principles of hypericin and pseudohypericin Helps reduce symptoms of depressionWhile exhibiting an antiviral and antibacterial properties.

The properties of this herb have attracted researchers to combine its medicinal use with therapy Depression Mild to moderate, as well as fighting concern. It is in this application that many health agencies have approved it, such as Germany, where it is included in the official pharmacy.

In its topical action, St. John’s Wort is used to accelerate wound healing Treatment of dermatitis, skin ulcers and minor burns.

Consumption of this plant is also said to be beneficial in reducing symptoms Menstruation And this MenstruationAlso treat stomach infections, gastritis and ulcers.

On the other hand, its oil is good Capello by strengthening it and preventing it from falling or breaking; It can also be used to help remove it dandruff and eczema.

St. John’s wort should be consumed with caution. (Getty Images)

Among the main contraindications to St. John’s Wort is that it cannot be administered Pregnant peopleOnce upon a time lactationOr Under 12 years.

Likewise, there are cases of hypersensitivity or allergy. It is recommended for patients to consume this herb They do not consume Tyramine-rich foods such as wines, fermented cheeses, and vinegar preserves; As well as alcohol and medicines to fight the flu or cold.

Excessive use of this plant Can also cause Agitation, anxiety, dizziness, diarrhea, constipation, stomach problems, dry mouth, fatigue, headache and sensitivity to sunlight.

