Warning of the number of infections in Chile

Health Minister Enrique Paris has blamed the rising incidence of infections for non-compliance with preventive regulations. “We do not see the proper use of the mask (synstrap) in political meetings. Insisted.

He asked everything too Presidential candidates to ensure compliance with health care protocols in their activities and campaigns for the upcoming elections on Sunday 21st.

Paris reported 1,953 new cases and four deaths this week, bringing the country to 1,701,316 confirmed corona virus cases since its inception. International spread, In March 2020.Chile The disease has killed 37,794 people.

Paula Dasa, deputy secretary of public health, on the other hand, said it at present 492 people have been admitted to the intensive care units, of whom 403 are connected to mechanical ventilation.

The new export of Pfizer BioNtech vaccine in 387,270 doses has arrived in the country, the health minister said. Chile has surpassed the 40,748,000 dose of vaccines since the mass vaccination began in February this year. So far, at least 14,063,531 people have been vaccinated, according to health ministry figures.