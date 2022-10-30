Voting in Brazil: Minute-by-minute runoff between Lula da Silva and Jair Bolsonaro

Brazil defines who The next president In the second round of elections, the current head of state, Jair Bolsonaro, and former president Luis Inacio Lula da Silva.

Some 156.4 million Brazilians are eligible to vote on the ballot October 2 first round Lula won but it did not reach him To win those elections.

Voting this Sunday takes place in 5,570 cities in Brazil and 181 abroad. In addition to the president and vice president, the governors of twelve states are elected in a second round, as is São Paulo, the most populous region and engine of the country’s economy.

The High Election Court has dismissed the fake news that electronic ballot boxes were tampered with.

The president of Brazil’s High Electoral Court, Alexandre de Moraes, demanded “an end once and for all to fraudulent reports about the referendum.” He said voters will know the absolute reliability of electronic ballot boxes.

The judge made these statements in a conversation with journalists in São Paulo, where he asked people to vote to “reduce quotas” from the first round.

They arrested the bodyguard of a Bolsonerist deputy who chased a Lula supporter with a gun and threatened to kill him.

They arrested the bodyguard of Brazilian federal deputy Carla Zambelli, one of President Jair Bolsonaro’s key allies. The arrested man is accused of firing his weapon during a chase through the streets of São Paulo with a lawmaker who is a supporter of Lula da Silva.

The threat came as thousands of people formed a caravan led by Lula, Bolsonaro’s rival in Brazil’s presidential election, 800 meters from Avenida Ballista on Saturday afternoon.

Brazil’s top electoral court asked the police for explanations for setting up checkpoints that were causing delays.

Brazil’s High Electoral Court (TSE) has demanded an explanation from the Federal Highway Police for taking measures to restrict the movement of voters in the presidential poll.

Alexandre de Moraes, president of Brazil’s TSE, called Silvinei Vasques, director of the Federal Highway Police, to explain the reason for these measures. The Election Commission has prohibited any action by the forces that would complicate the movement of voters.

After the vote, Bolsonaro got Flamenco

After voting in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil’s current president received representatives from the club to be crowned champions of the Copa Libertadores this Saturday. The president took photos with the players and the trophy, then flew to Brasilia, where he awaits the results.

Brazil Selection: Voting will continue until 5pm

Polling stations will open at eight in the morning and close at five in the evening.

Recent polls show an adjusted percentage among the candidates

This Saturday, the latest poll by the Datafolha Institute showed Lula da Silva’s advantage over Jair Bolsonaro narrowing. 52% of the former president is marked against 48% of the current president.

Lula da Silva votes and hopes to defeat Jair Bolsonaro

Brazilian presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva casts his vote at an election center in Sao Bernardo do Campo in Sao Paulo and is confident of defeating President Jair Bolsonaro.

In a statement to the press, Lula said: “I am sure that the people will vote for the plan to rescue the starving people, the people on the street,” and after the vote, he hoped it would be “a day of peace” dressed in white. .

After the polls opened, Jair Bolsonaro voted early and was confident of defeating Lula.

Brazil’s president and re-election candidate Jair Bolsonaro casts his ballot at a school in Rio de Janeiro, minutes after polls opened in Brazil for the ballot in the executive election pitting him against his leftist rival Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. He said he hopes to win.

Bolsonaro was escorted by a caravan of black cars to the school in Rio de Janeiro’s Villa Militar neighborhood, dressed in the jersey of the Brazilian soccer team, and posed for photos with his supporters. He said the “expectation of victory” was “good news for him in recent days”.

Jair Bolsonaro has promised to recognize the outcome of the referendum

Brazil’s president promised ahead of the vote that he would recognize the outcome of the referendum. A journalist asked him: “Would you respect the result if it went against you?” Bolsonaro responded: “There’s no doubt that whoever gets the most votes (president) holds office, this is democracy here.”

What is voted on the ballot in Brazil?

About 156.4 million Brazilians are eligible to vote in the referendum to elect the president and vice president and governors of twelve states.

When will the first results of the vote in Brazil be known?

Ballot boxes in Brazil will close at 5:00 p.m., and the first results are expected about two hours later, at 7:00 p.m.