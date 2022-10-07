Video of the moment of the accident

Another Argentinian tourist, Paula Medina, 44 years oldHe died as a result Bus overturns in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. The woman traveled with her partner and received medical attention at IMG Hospital. She passed away this Friday while her husband was discharged.

Thus, two Argentine tourists and a Peruvian were killed in an accident on Thursday morning on Boulevard Turístico del Este in La Altagracia province of the Dominican Republic.

The other Argentine who died in the rollover was Valeria Victoria Brovelli, a 33-year-old environmental science graduate who worked as a consultant on safety and health issues at IBM Argentina. He traveled to Punta Cana with his surviving partner. The third victim was Peruvian Carla Rodriguez Dionisio, 40 years old.



The bus was carrying 46 tourists who were on a tour to Isla Sona. Photo EFE/Andrea Nava – Pavaro Digital

On the bus of “Suro Bus” company 14 Argentina trip. Apart from the two who died, 11 people are still hospitalized, three of whom are in the intensive care unit (ICU). The condition of two is critical and one is stable. The remaining one, Paula Medina’s husband, was discharged.

There were 7 Colombian tourists, 5 Peruvians, 11 Chileans, 2 Mexicans and 7 Brazilians. They all went on an excursion to Isla Savona, but the trip didn’t end up as intended, rather badly.



Valeria Brovelli was one of two Argentine tourists who died in Punta Cana.

How was the accident?

At the same time spread Video captured by security camera Shows the exact moment of the accident. This shows that the micro is turned at high speed Not trying to avoid any other vehicle or obstacle On the way, as the driver said.

Mike is done Lying on its side At the entrance of a service station. The images leave the initial clues that the accident took place after the bus Suffered a slip.

In turn, many injured passengers said that an accident had occurred Driver negligence.



Micro was like this. Passengers point out the negligence of the driver. Photo EFE/Andrea Nava – Pavaro Digital

“It’s not like they say, he crashed into a wall to avoid a truck: it wasn’t like that. The driver was fast and Took a curve with that speedIt overturned,” said Dominique Dregman, a Chilean tourist traveling on the bus.

The young woman never imagined that she would witness a tragedy with three friends. According to him, although 46 people were traveling, the bus was old and not suitable for moving people. Trackman, who identified herself as a nurse, said she called 911 Help is not immediate Because “there are only three ambulances in the city, two of which are occupied”.

AS

Check it out too