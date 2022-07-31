Video: el impactante momento en el que un Italiano asesina a un vendero nigeriano luego de que le pidiera limosna

Un episodio de violencia conmueve a Italia: un vendedor ambulante nigeriano fue assassinated a plena luz del día en el centro de la ciudad de Civitanova Marche por un hombre que lo atacó porque le pedía limosna “insistentemente”.

Todo ocurrió el viernes por la tarde en la transitada calle Umberto I. El tragico momento fue captur por una persona que fue witnessigo del hecho, junto a otras más, y generó grand repudio en las redes sociales luego que se se viralizaran las images, ya que None of those present interceded to help the victim.

“El asesinato de Alika Ogorchukwu sobrecoge. La ferocidad inaudita. La indiferencia extendedida. No puede haber justificaciones ni basta el silencio. El ultimo outrage a Alika would be pasar página y olvidar”, declared the leader of the Democratic Party, Enrico Letta.

Ogorchukwu I was 39 years old, I was married and I had an 8 year old son. Era oriundo de Nigeria y el viernes fue Attacked by Filippo Claudio Ferlazzoan Italian citizen of 32 years.

El hombre fallecido tenía 32 años y era vendedor ambulante. (Photo: Facebook)

According to the information provided by the local media, Ferlazzo coménzo a agredirlo porque, según su propio relato, Ogorchukwu pedía “insistentemente” limosna y por un supuesto comentario que le habría hecho sobre su novia.

This triggered a fight where the attacker le propinó varios golpes con la misma muleta de la victimia Hasta tirarlo al suelo. After this situation, se abalanzó sobre él y le aprisionó la cabeza hasta que acabó con su vida.

The agony of the victim lasted between three and four minutes and nobody did anything to avoid it. A los minutos, el aggressor fue detenido y allegó problemas psiquiátricos.

”Las disculpas de Filippo Claudio Ferlazzo no bastan. Ahora solo necesitamos justicia, no venganza. It’s difficult to reach a comprender lo ocurrido”, declared the lawyer of the victim’s family, Francesco Mantella, to the media.

Además, he pointed out that if there is a psychiatry behind the crime, “es necesario reflexionar” sobre por qué no estaba controlledo, ya que, al parecer, cuenta con una tutora designatedada: su madre.

El aggressor quedó detenido acusado de homicidio y robo, por llevarse el celular de la victima tras asesinarlo. (Photo: Facebook)

The association of Sant’Egidio, which among other missions deals with the reception of refugees in Italy, lamented what happened and denounced the lack of action of the people present: “It’s an episode that happened in a street normally full of people, in the full center of Civitanova Marche. Hay incluso quien lo ha gravado, otros han gritado al aggressor, but no one has intervened”.

“La indiferencia es tan grave e unjustificable como la violencia”said the minister of health, Roberto Spernaza.

Also the ultra-rightist leader, Matteo Salvini, who has always criticized immigrants, asked that “condemnation be the maximum possible” for the aggressor.

Ferlazzo quedó detenidoacusado de homicide voluntario y roboya que tras asesinar al vendante se lévó su teléfono celular.