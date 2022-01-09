Victor Escobar, before receiving euthanasia, was allowed to donate his organs.

REUTERS / Edwin Rodriguez Pipicano No resale. No archives.

Last Friday, January 7, at seven o’clock in the morning, Victor Escobar got what he wanted. After two years of legal battles, he was able to access the euthanasia procedure. He did not suffer from the final disease, but he had 17 symptoms that turned his days into eternal torture. Escobar is now recovering from his severe pain, but he has not left many traditions behind. Not only did he set another precedent in the fight for a dignified death, but he also decided to donate his functional organs.

“Victor will be crowned today, his cremation tomorrow, the night he departed was too long (…) Victor donated his functional organs and his family surrounded him to the end”, Said Victor’s lawyer Luis Giraldo in an interview with W Radio on January 8. “Just minutes before the euthanasia, he was applauded by all the medical and support staff at IPS, who all classified this galino as a true warrior.”He added the defender to the evidence recovered by FM.

“Victor Escobar asked me to donate his functional organs. He passed away on Friday, January 7, 2022 at 9:20 pm as he wished. The process took two and a half hours due to organ donation (…) Two years after Victor felt the pain, his decision to die with dignity was carried out. We want to be happy, to celebrate that your decision has been passed but it is not: Victor worked hard, but in the end he won the battle.Giraldo Montenegro described.

According to the newspaper El Tiempo, Victor donated his iris. Victor, in his long medical history, had two heart attacks (CVA), one left hemiparesis; A chronic preventable lung disease (COPD), diabetes and high blood pressure. He suffered from thrombosis and the right side of his heart was larger than usual. He underwent four surgeries on his spine.

“I want to thank all the Colombians who supported us in some way, in the hope that our struggle will continue. Blessings and hugs in general. I love all of you so much. I did not say goodbye, but see you later. Life is not bought, little by little the turn of each of us is coming (…). I love you, I love you with all my heart. “Escobar commented on one of his last election appearances. At the time of his assistant’s death, Victor was 60 years old.

Escobar’s death coincides with the death of Martha Cebulveda, who died last Saturday, January 8, thanks to the practice of euthanasia. After the cancellation of his initial procedure scheduled for October 10 last year, his case caused outrage among a section of the population. 36 hours before the procedure, Incodol (Colombian Pain Institute) in Medellin promised Cebulveda a longer lifespan so that assisted death could not be practiced.

Finally, after a correction, Sepulveda died at the same place at the age of 51. “Martha left with thanks to all the people who were with her and supported her (…) More than 29 years after reaching the Constitutional Court, Martha’s legacy is built on the life stories and lawsuits that allowed Colombia to become one of the few countries in the world where decent death and euthanasia are citizens’ rights.The Laboratory for Economic, Social and Cultural Rights commented.

