Venezuela no puede acceder a sus reservas Insólito fallo de la Justicia Britannica en contra del gobierno de Maduro

British Justice negotiated this Friday with President Nicolas Maduro for access to Venezuela’s reserves. El líder opositor Juan Gauidó festejó la decision del tribunal, aunque, tampoco will have access to the Venezuelan gold. A su vez el Legal representative of Banco Central de Venezuela calificó al fallo de desafortunado. “Se basa en un estrecho asunto legal sobre el recognimiento de jueces extranjeros”, dijo el abogado Sarosh Zaiwalla.

The Government of Nicolás Maduro and the opposition led by Juan Guaidó have been fighting since 2019 for access to 31 tons of gold. Las reservas están valuadas en unos 1.900 milliones de dolares y están custodiadas desde hace años en las cámaras acorazadas del Banco de Inglaterra.

The judge of the Superior Court of London, Sara Cockerill, fell in favor of Guaidó, whom the United Kingdom recognizes as interim president of Venezuela. Aunque, el positor tampoco will not have access to the reserves, because this question is not treated in this part of the judicial struggle.

This part of the process centered on whether the British justice considered legitimate the junta of the Banco Central de Venezuela (BCV) nominated by Guaidó after self-proclaiming as interim mandate. Los directors nombrados por el positor ordenaron al Banco de Inglaterra no entregar los ingotes a la junta directiva del oficialismo.

The judge Cockerill estimated that the decision of the Tribunal Supremo de Justicia (TSJ) of Caracas to invalidate the appointments of the head of the central bank could not be recognized by British law. Entre los motivos, se encuentra el hecho de que, según la jueza, el TSJ está conformado por jueces que opayan a Nicolas Maduro.

The case dates back to May 2020, when the Banco Central de Venezuela filed a lawsuit against the Banco de Inglaterra por su negativa a dar acceso a las reservas de oro. The English institution explained then that they recognized Guaidó as the maximum mandate of the Latin American country, so they refused to respond to an institution that was under the control of Maduro. In December last year, the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom said that Guaidó should be recognized as the true president of Venezuela, and that he would be allowed to access the reserves of his country.

It is hoped, además, that there will be an additional visit in September and October to close other aspects of the case, including if it can be granted to the Guaidó junta the order it requested to manage the Venezuelan assets deposited in England.

Críticas al fallo

El Banco Central de Venezuela (BCV) presented this Friday, following the decision of the British tribunal, a communiqué en el que expresa su rechazo. Según el BCV, que marca al pronunciamiento como insólito, las potestades de la administración de reservas venezolanas están siendo vulneradas.

At the end of the communique, el Banco Central venezolano remarca las intenciones de seguir acudiendo a todos los medios posibles para que se haga justicia. “El Banco Central de Venezuela se reserva todas las acciones legales su alcance para recurrir esta insólita y nefasta decisión en la defensa del oro, patrimonio del pueblo Venezuelano, y seguirá denunciando que estos estratagemas de la política exterior inglesa y de sus submissos tribunals no pasará a la historia sin justicia verdadera conforme al estado Derecho Internacional tan vapuleado por las potencias hegemónicas” finalizó el comunicado.

En Mayo de 2020, el presidente de la junta oficial del BCV, Calixto Ortega, accused the Banco de Inglaterra of infringir contrato al no cumplir su order de transferir 930 milliones de las reservas. The money was going to go to a UN fund to be used in the fight against covid in your country.

Por su parte, el representative legal del Banco Central de Venezuela, Sarosh Zaiwalla, de la firma Zaiwalla & Co aseguró que pelarán. Además, el letrado expressed his concern for the communication made by the British government in which he recognizes himself as the head of state to a person who does not control any part of him. “The BCV will continue litigating this case in the courts to guarantee that the sovereign assets of Venezuela are preserved and safeguarded for the benefit of the people of Venezuela.”agregó el abogado.

La alegría de Guaidó

For his part, Guaidó reacted mediate un comunicado transmitted por los abogados que representan al líder opositor en el processo. A través una publication del Centro de Comunicación Nacional, el opositor se mostró decided to affirm that ese dinero no es de Maduro, sino del pueblo. Although, Reino Unido tampoco estableció que Gauidó tenía acceso a las reservas. “This decision marks a new stage in the protection of the international gold reserves of Venezuela, to preserve them for the Venezuelan people and their future”, celebrated the antichavista.

El opositor, además, se mostró agradecido y admirado de la justicia británica. “No puedo dejar de reconocer el papel de la justicia del Reino Unido. Con añoranza pienso en el día en el que nuestra Venezuela pueda contar con un sistema impartial y que garantice justicia verdadera”, added Guaidó.