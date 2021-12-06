Valérie Pécresse: There is already a candidate for the right wing in France | He won the Republican Inner Party

From Paris

Between the extreme right wing and the liberal conservative will, the French right wing, a group in the Republican Party, completed this Saturday the process of nominating its presidential candidate for the 2022 consultation. And appointed to a woman by the vote of its supporters, Valerie Begress, Who is the current president of the Ile de France region She was the first woman to be elected to the presidency.

Begres defeated his rival. Eric Seotti (60.95 per cent against 39.05), the far-right infiltration that defended the far-right proposals of the far-right during the main matches. The final match between Beckress and Seotti was a surprise as both left two overweight leaders. Xavier Bertrand Oh Michael Barnier.

The success of the former minister Nicolas Sarkozy In turn, it opens a new path in the campaign for the 2022 presidential election. First, of the four possible Republican candidates, the most dangerous for the current president is Valerie Beckress. Emmanuel Macron wants to run for office again. Second, his appointment puts the legitimate position of the affected and almost missing French right-wingers compared to various leaders, including Beckress, who left their ranks after the devastation of the 2017 presidential election, and a voter and various leaders.

The election committee was divided between Emmanuel Macron and the far-right candidate Marine Le Pen. This Saturday’s results show that this section still exists. The current far-right received about 40 percent of the vote The most outrageous, racist and destructive version already packaged by a candidate Eric Zemmer.

Valérie Pécresse faces a kind of dual electoral path. First, you need to merge your own camp, which is divided between the Ultras and the Liberal Conservatives. Despite the fact that his opponent would not be a candidate, Eric Seotti won the battle of ideas, in his own way. The right wing he represents today weighs more than in previous years and will not hide in the shadows except to say it out loud. Sioti is a spokesman for a hard-right right who does not hate an agreement with the far-right Marine Le Pen.

Moreover, Valérie Pécresse must win a majority in the presidential election. That is where the current head of state’s environment threatens his character and jeopardizes the seemingly successful election. To this day, All polls predict a second round between Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen with a broad final victory for the current president. Now the cards can be changed in a different way.

Macronism has always seen in Valerie Beckress a candidate with a much wider electoral range who is capable of capturing votes from a larger electorate than those who voted for Emmanuel Macron. . Today, Polls indicate the Republican nominee is about 10 percent. Far-right Eric Zemore and Marine Le Pen (17, 18 percent) are 14, 15 away.

The Twelfth Presidential Election of the Fifth Republic of France and the Eleventh Presidential Election by Direct Global Voting will elect the President of France for a five-year term. Its first round will take place on April 10, 2022, but if no candidate gets an absolute majority, a second round will take place two weeks later between the two candidates with the most votes.

However, the campaign has not yet begun and the percentages of a candidate like Pécresse will vary greatly. Her relatives portray her as “orderly and organized”, very consistent and loyal. The Los Republican candidate won a party nomination in the reshuffle and lost the front lines of the far right who wanted to swallow him or force him into a coalition. In 2019, Beckress left his party’s ranks because he disagreed with right – wing Republicans. Then he came back and forgot about leaving him and won as an extreme right-wing candidate.

Two pressing emergencies: retaining and retrieving moderates voting for Macron and provoking the wrath of extremists instigated by the far right. Walking on a swinging rope between moderate and extreme, invites the candidate to a tight rope walker game. Together with the right and the far right, 45 percent have voting intentions. The war will be waged at the center of Macron’s rule, but now with a novelty: for the first time in history, three female candidates in France will represent the largest party in recent years: Marine Le Pen, Socialist Anne Hidalgo Now Valerie Pécresse.

