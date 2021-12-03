US in danger of paralyzing government again: Within hours of the legal limit, lawmakers negotiate in Congress

American flag flying outside Capitol Dome in Washington (photo: Reuters)

The US Congress is advancing in talks to avoid a government shutdown 48 hours earlier., Despite a group of Republicans threatening to shut down the administration against the rules Vaccine From President Joe Biden. But for now, To overcome the paralysis of the federal government, Congress overcame the first hurdle by passing legislation in the House of Representatives.

The bill must be approved by the Senate, Many Republicans are threatening to block any attempt to protest against the compulsion of vaccines in certain areas determined by the Joe Biden government.

On Thursday, Democratic and Republican leaders in the U.S. House of Representatives announced that they had reached an agreement to pass legislation to avoid closing until Feb. 18 and to increase funding., At that time they must reach another agreement to prevent the administration from being paralyzed.

“This is a good consensus, allowing enough time for both sides to conclude negotiations on the tasks.Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said.

At a press conference, the leader of the Democratic Party in the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, With the idea that the Senate might consider the move before government funding expires, the chamber announced it would vote on the deal this Thursday. Friday midnight.

However, it is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post. To Python’s rules forcing large companies to vaccinate their employees.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (Photo: Reuters)

That group of senators has revolted against their leader, Mitch McConnell, Who promised to reach an agreement with the Democrats to avoid a government strike. “We have to recognize it and we are going to work to do thatMcConnell, a top Republican member of the Senate, told reporters.

Neither Democrats nor Republicans want to repeat the Christmas government strike three years ago. When Donald Trump (2017-2021) was president.

This is the longest strike in American history 35 days, Even if the administration goes without funding 20 times Since 1976, new budget laws have been enacted.

When government funds run out, most government agencies, museums and national parks close their doorsHundreds of thousands of federal employees are temporarily out of work and out of pay.

(With information from Reuters and EFE)

Continue reading: