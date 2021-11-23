US: Essential travelers must also be vaccinated against Govt-19 to enter the country

Essential travelers, non-residents and those crossing the US border must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 (Photo: REUTERS / Eduardo Munoz)

President Joe Biden’s administration needs to create an audience Essential travel, not residents and must cross the land borders of the United States – such as truck drivers, emergency personnel or government employees – According to official sources, COVID-19 has been fully vaccinated since January 22nd.

A senior government official told the agency AP White House expects demand in October, Aligns rules with those who make essential trips Came into force in early November For those who travel for pleasure. The United States reopened its borders this month to people who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Essential travelers enter Boat They should be fully vaccinated by the same dateSaid the officer who spoke with AP Anonymous for not having the authority to speak on the matter before the official announcement on Tuesday.

The rules are for non-Americans . U.S. citizens and permanent residents can enter the country regardless of their vaccination status, but face additional testing requirements because authorities believe they are shrinking and easily spreading COVID-19. Encourage them to be vaccinated.

U.S. citizens and permanent residents can enter the country regardless of their vaccination status, but may face additional testing requirements (Photo: REUTERS / Lucy Nicholson)

For more than two months since the order for non-essential visitors came into effect, Biden management has been pushing back the demand for essential passengers. (November 8) To avoid disruptions, especially among truck drivers essential to trade in North America. Although most cross-border traffic was closed in the early days of the epidemic in 2020, essential passengers were able to move unhindered.

Under the emergency regulations issued by the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the Biden administration expects large companies to vaccinate or test their employees on a weekly basis. That rule is now litigated, but The White House has encouraged companies to implement their own mandates regardless of federal demand with the goal of increasing vaccination.

About 47 million adults in the United States are unvaccinated, According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

WHO-approved vaccines

WHO approved formulas Moderna, Pfizer, AstraZeneca (US accredited), Covaxin, Covishield, Sinopharm and Sinovac (Photo: REUTERS / Jon Nazca)

“This is a very positive change. This is a great step towards returning to normalcy in international travel. It aims to protect the health of all: Americans, residents and those who see us, “he said. Rena Bitter, Assistant Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs; At a press conference attended by Infobae, The new rules for international travelers were adopted in November, one and a half years later A full vaccine for non-resident visitors.

This was further clarified by Dr. Martin Cetron, Director, Global Migration and Isolation (DGMQ) Division, CDC. As long as there are levels on the list, the authorities will allow the entry of persons with a combination of formulas. In this way, recipients of the first Sputnik V vaccine and the second vaccine from another approved formula will no longer meet the required requirements.

Formulas approved by the WHO The sound of Moderna, Pfizer, Astrogeneka (US approved), Kovacsin, Covshield, Sinoform and Sinovak.

(With AP info)

Continue reading: