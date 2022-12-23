Uruguay: The former president of Lacalle Pou detention asked for information about a trip to his ex-partner | New leak of chats complicates president

Former President of Uruguay in custody case Alejandro Astesiano (photo), Accused of falsifying documents to issue passports to Russian citizens, increasingly complicated Luis Lacalle Pou. Two months after news of the separation of the Uruguayan president and his wife, Lorraine Ponce de LeonAsteciano asked the Deputy Executive Director of the National Police, George Berrillthat Find out “exclusively” about her still-running personal journey as First Lady.

“Sorry for the time, we’re in Colombia,” Astesiano wrote to Periel on July 3 at 11:44 p.m. “We have reservations to find Lorena Ponce de Leon. She leaves tomorrow morning at six. Where is she going. All reserved.”, the president’s bodyguard added. Lacalle Pou was in Colombia at the time, where he was on an official visit to hold a meeting with that country’s president, Iván Duque.

“Complicated but we’ll see,” Berrill replied, according to chats broadcast by MVD Noticias information service. The Daily Among other things, as part of the investigation into Astesiano, Charged with pre-trial detention for the commission of three offences. The former chief of police then replied: “We know you have to be at the airport at five. Thank you.”

At 0:33 a.m. on the Fourth of July, Periel sent a message with the exact information: “He is on LATAM flight LA2421 06:52 to Lima.” Nine hours later he added: “He travels with an American passport.” “It is now on LATAM flight LA2421 departing for Lima at 06:52 and connecting with LA 2464 to its final destination of Miami. It is already on the flight after completing the migration and will return from San Pablo on 07/09 on flight LA8118 at 09:55,” the police said. Deputy Director explained.

“She was on a Ladam flight, and they still don’t have a target at the airport, and now they’re going to find me, but they’re trying to do it without hearing her so they don’t draw attention,” Perrill said. , who clarified: “Perhaps, if the flight took off, it took off five minutes ahead of schedule.” These new chats reveal that Astesiano is not alone Spying on Opposition SenatorsBut Uruguay also followed the wife of the president.