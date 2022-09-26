Uruguay scandal: Luis Lacalle Pou’s police chief arrested | He is being investigated for forging documents.

The Head of the Uruguayan Presidential Guard, Luis Lacalle PouIt was stopped By the police at the request of a lawyer accused of falsifying documents to issue Russian passports. “I’m as surprised as you are,” said the Uruguayan president. He further assured that he did not know the reasons for his arrest.

“If you’re surprised by this news, imagine who’s been talking to me over the last five days when I’ve been out with my kids and the man who was arrested yesterday,” the president said. Alejandro Asteziano, He accompanied the President on his vacation last week.

On his return to his official residence last night, Director of Investigation Lakal informed Bo of the arrest warrant issued by the prosecutor, and the security officer was immediately arrested.

“He has been kept under wraps since that moment,” the president said, promising no further details. “I didn’t even ask because I shouldn’tEven the director of intelligence was not going to tell me because, due to his independence, he had to carry out the mandate he received,” he added.



Lacalle Pou’s main security man was accused of being the manager of a gang that falsified documents. According to local press reports, in order to give Russian passports to their holders to gain access to Uruguayan citizenship.

“According to practice, Grandchildren of those born in Russia already had access to the documents of the deceased Based on that, Uruguayan passports were falsified,” Uruguayan media reported. Country. And he noted “So far 20 Russian citizens have been identified with Uruguayan passports..

In addition, Astesiano has more than 20 convictions between April 2002 and May 2012 for various crimes, including theft, embezzlement, fraud and damage, according to his court document. However, Lockall Boo insisted, “He has no criminal record“. Asked if he would continue in office, he replied: “All are innocent until proven otherwise.”

“The arrest warrant was not issued for no reason, I imagine the prosecutor had symptoms, I don’t know what involvement I have, I don’t know. We’ll see in the next few hours what the main point the prosecutor makes. That One will act accordingly“, he added.

Similarly, the head of state has also said this Articiano’s situation does not affect the rest of his defense team or trigger a background check, Because “I’ve always believed that good intentions and good behavior are the norm. As proven in this case, the exception is bad intention and bad behavior.”

Lakal Bo said he met Esteziano during the 1999 election campaignHe later worked on campaigns for his father, former President Luis Alberto Lacalle, and for his own team in 2004, 2009 and 2014.

“If I have an indication (that he has committed crimes), I will not give him the most precious thing I have, which is my family,” he said, clarifying that he did not want to prejudge and that he felt bad. the situation. “My mood is not good.” He said.