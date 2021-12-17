Unanimous sentence of 14 years imprisonment for the person who abused 5 minors

The court ordered psychiatric treatment for all victims between the ages of 12 and 15. The convict was from the city of Frias.

This Friday, a man was sentenced to 14 years in prison Sexual abuse of five minorsThe outrages he carried out between 2016 and 2019.

The 35-year-old defendant was convicted Four simple sexual assaults and one extreme outrageous physical access.

According to the investigation, the defendant abused four daughters-in-law of his then-wife and a neighbor, who were attacked in 2019 while traveling to his school on a motorcycle. That chapter was the beginning of the finale. Degenerate, Who was arrested and released two years later, thanks to the end of his prison term.

In the charges Lawyers Dahiana Pérez Vicens and Gustavo Montenegro Realizing that these four abuses were recognized during the verbal proceedings that ended, they demanded 18 years in prison.

Now the Members Crescila Vienna de Aventano, Fernando Vienna and Raul San Diego They sealed the immediate future of man, and its effect was immediately canceled.

He too Tribunal He ordered “psychological treatment for all victims” between the ages of 12 and 15.