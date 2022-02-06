Una argentina quedó detinida en Mexico por un error in visa: “Esto es inhumano”

Una joven santafesina de 27 años está detenida en Cancin desde el martes Passport no tener en regla la visa topical, supuestamente. Su familia denuncia que está Returned legislation and incompatibility in the estuary migrateia of Cancn.

María Fernanda Ávalo llegó a Mexico In the year 2020, it will be realized voluntarily and on October 30, 2021 The conceder is a 180-year-old visa holder, que finalizaba el 30 de abril de esto aoo. Sin embargo, the data with the argument in which the parametrization is not in the system.

Graciela, su madre, denunció que “la tienen incomunicada y que hai muchas personas que hai mice de quatro semanas These condiments are infrahumanas sin protocols contra el covid ”.

La madre de la joven detenida agregó que There are people with synthomas and which of the following migrations Cancin No more “Informative information”.

En diylogo con TN, la mujer hizo una grave denncia: dijo que The police migrated to Cancn at your hija for 2500 dollars to liberate. This informs you on the latest ultimatum telephone on your hija, que fue el jueves 27 de enero.

In this case, the contents of the joven are contoured, and the contacts The conversion set up is on the grab. Lugo communicates with travs messages, per desde el martes 1 ° de enero que no recibe notices on your hija.

La joven detinida en Cancún: en Mexico le dicen que el trimite est habilitado, en Cancn no

The other details are yours and yours Passport sellado and your visa turista en vigencia, that’s solicitó para pasear con su pareja en Mexico This is the latest blockbuster product from Puerto Vallarta.

“Dicen is a trimite migrator who is not in the system, per al mismo timeout is a trimester that generates ellos and tildan in the después. This injustice is the return of arbitraria, ”said Graciela.

Adams, the mujer dio un dato relevant for casso: “Llamé a la Estación Migratoria General en Ciudad de Mexico y dice que el trmite sí figura en el sistema ”.

“Ella no establish hakiendo nada ilegal para que la retengan incomunicada”, Acusó la madre, al timempo que pidió al Consulado la urgente liberación de su hija.