May 13, 2022

East Valley Times

Complete News World

Un oligarca ruso cercano al Kremlin dijo que Vladimir Putin is “muy enfermo de cancercer en la sangre”

Arzu 1 hour ago 3 min read
President Ruso, Vladimir Putin, will act as celebrity in Sochi, Russia, on 11 May 2022. Sputnik / Mikhail Metzel / Kremlin on REUTERS

Vladimir Putin is “Muy enfermo de cancer in la sangre”the latest news, in the media Continue to speculate about the salute of the president ruso.

La afirmación provina gene una The audio of the song is an oligarca cercano al Kremlin que fue dada a conocer en la revista New Lines.

In the grabacine, the oligarca, which is your number one como “Yuri” for protector su identidad, afirmaba que Putin’s salin de Putin estián relociadnados with a cancer of sangre.

Un ejemplo de ello son sus Problems espaldainformation about New Lines. The president ruso fue operado all all in October 2021.

La revista tombi puso como ejemplos Put cin vez más hinchada de Putin (which indicates the use of steroids) and el hecho parece caminar con una cojera.

President Ruso, Vladimir Putin, camina después de un desfile militar en el Día de la Victoria, que marca el 77i anniversario de la victoria sobre la alemania nazi en la Segunda Guerra Mundial, en plaza Roja en el centro de Moscú, Russia 9 de mayo de 2022. REUTERS / Maxim Shemetov
President Ruso, Vladimir Putin, camina después de un desfile militar en el Día de la Victoria, que marca el 77i anniversario de la victoria sobre la alemania nazi en la Segunda Guerra Mundial, en plaza Roja en el centro de Moscú, Russia 9 de mayo de 2022. REUTERS / Maxim Shemetov

Otras fuentes han afirmado en los ultimos meses que Putin, de 69 aos, padece Parkinson. Se visto in public with menos freukencia de lo normal, and buy sale on television, your apariciones esten muy guides.

En discurso del lunes pasado con motivo del Día de la Victoria en Moscú, in the vio caminar distanto para ocultar su kojera.

See also  Today's Epimeris: What Happened on October 26 | Events in Argentina and around the world

In marzo, tras pronunciar un discurso a favor de la guerra en Ukrania, Putin fue filmado bajando un corto tramo de escaleras poniendo mi peso en pierna izquierda.

Su mano derecha ha sido vista temblandoyou mean, you’ll violate any of the repositories in one of the articles with your president, biographer Alexander Lukashenko.

The presidents of Russia, Vladimir Putin, escucha a bi parlor, Alexander Lukashenko, live in reunion with the Cosmodromo Vostochny in the Amur, Russia. 12 April, 2022. Sputnik / Mikhail Klimentyev / Kremlin via REUTERS
The presidents of Russia, Vladimir Putin, escucha a bi parlor, Alexander Lukashenko, live in reunion with the Cosmodromo Vostochny in the Amur, Russia. 12 April, 2022. Sputnik / Mikhail Klimentyev / Kremlin via REUTERS

A finale of abril, the popular canal telegram General SVR aseguró que Putin podría verse obligado a ceder el control of la ofensiva en Ukrania “Durante algunos dasas”, which means según se information, se someterá a opera porcincer.

“The operating system was established for the second time in April, per se retrasó”, with SVR. “El president ruso vladimir putin padece an enformedad oncológic and los ultimos problems identifado durante [su último] examen est asociados a esta enfermedad ‘, agregó.

El medio afirma which is your place in the park of Parkinson’s or esquizoafectivo, which convoys synthomas com alucinaciones “.

SEGUIR LEYENDO:

The salute of Putin: aseguran que se someterá a operación por un káncer y que podría entregar el poder
Inquito y con la mirada perdida: a video aviva los rumors sobre enfermedad de Vladimir Putin
Report Vladimir Putin’s sufre graves problems salud and que seeri forzado a djar el gobierno en corto tiempo

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

6 min read

Invasi rusa EN VIVO: Ukrania denciii moscú vende en Siria los granos robados de su territorio

9 hours ago Arzu
4 min read

The impact of the cryptocurrency on the El Salvador: the Nayib bukele of the Bitcoin puso al pais en riesgo de default

17 hours ago Arzu
5 min read

El conflicto Russia – Ukraine, minuto a minuto | Finland is the first place to go for OTAN

1 day ago Arzu

You may have missed

3 min read

Un oligarca ruso cercano al Kremlin dijo que Vladimir Putin is “muy enfermo de cancercer en la sangre”

1 hour ago Arzu
6 min read

Invasi rusa EN VIVO: Ukrania denciii moscú vende en Siria los granos robados de su territorio

9 hours ago Arzu
4 min read

The impact of the cryptocurrency on the El Salvador: the Nayib bukele of the Bitcoin puso al pais en riesgo de default

17 hours ago Arzu
5 min read

El conflicto Russia – Ukraine, minuto a minuto | Finland is the first place to go for OTAN

1 day ago Arzu