The diplomacy business is one of your best and most popular reunions which is the celebratory day in these ciadad turca de Estambul entre las delegaciones of Ukraine and Russia concluido with algunos avances.

To empezar, Ukraine is currently relocating to alien militia, including el English in OTANa cambio a decena de Estados firman an acurodo vinculante para proteger al pais contra ataques.

“Queeromos is a mechanical international que function, similar to Article 5 on the OTAN”, dijo el jefe de la delegación ucraniana, David Arahamiya, a prinsa en Estambul. “Nos Gustaría will guarantee the passage of the Furances of Seguridad de Naciones Unidas — in Rino Unido, China, Russia, Estados Unidos and Francia—, as well as Como Turquoise, Alemania, Canada, Polonia and Israel”, in the parlor.

En caso in an ataku o agrei contra Ukrania, Kiev podrí exigir consultas en tres das y, si no resolviera el asunto por viplomotica, tendrea derecho aestencia militar, incluida decla qu ze quonae deeluse ag exci excee agri The prophecy has been deleted.

These and these guarantees, “Ukraine accepts neutral, no tenders armas nucleares, ni permit bases militares extranjeras in your territory”agroó otro miembro de la delegación ucraniana, Oleksander Chalyi.

Negociar el status of Dnetsk, Lugansk and Crimea

Por otra parte, el negociador Mikhailo Podolyak apuntó que This article is about the “los territorial temporal ocupados” for Russia’s autosclaradas Republikas Popular in Dnetsk and Lugansk, in the Crimeaque Russia anexionó de forma ilegal en 2014.

In this case, the prophecy “no prevailing Ukrainian utilis la fuerza to liberate these territories”, subray the el representation Ukrainian. El estatus territorios se diberá negociar con Rusia aparthe durante un plazo de 15 aos.

Por otra part, Chalyi destacue que el acuerdo no excluirin ningin caso que Ukrania English in uni Europe Europe sino que, al contrario, los paise garantes apoyarán activa un adhesión.

Si hubiera un acurdo definitevo, your content server aprobado in refer to the pueblo of Ukraine, If you have any questions, please feel free to contact me at territorial, or ask for an affirmative action bajo presina servila invilidoall the delegación ucraniana.

Russia will reduce the number of attacks in Kiev and Chernígov

For your part, the Gobierno de Russia anonymously says “reducirá dástricamente” sus operatives militaria contra capital Ukraine, Kiev, and Ciudad de Chernigov Tras lo que ha considerado como conversaciones “constructivas”.

The vice president of defense, Alexander Fomin, said that he was “trying to change the configuration and create new contacts for new negotiators”.

Alexander Fomin, Vice President of Defense Ruso, explained that he decides to “busca”.Contact us to create new or new contacts for new negotiators. with the final final firmer un acerdo “with las autoridades Ukranians.

So, it’s explicit that you’re going to say “you’s negotiating words for pre-requisites. an acrobat about neutralidad and el estatus no nuclear de Ukraineas como la entrega de garantías seguridad a Ukrania, est avanzando hakia la practica “.

“Partimos de la base at que las The decisions are clearly adopted in Kiev And you’re creating beautiful songs for a mayor language formal “, destined for Fomin, tal and como recogido la agencia rusa de Interfax.

Minutes antes, el jefe de la delegación rusa en las negociaciones en Estambul, Vladimir Medinski, describe Moscú adopts dos meds to reduce las tensions in Ukraine, inclida a nivel militaru queru ana anci. Incluso, aliós por prime viz a la posibilidad de firma de un “tratado” entre Kiev y Moscú.

Eso s Med, Medinski matizó que la firma de dicho tratado “no ser un ununto sencillo”, ya la reunión donde se haga “posiblemente” inclur no sólo Russia or Ukraine, sino también a los “PASS GUARANTEES OF PAZE AND SEGURIDAY IN Ukraine“.

In this sentido, Medinski recalcs las conversaciones fueron “constructivas” and add that you delete rusa ha recibido de part of your homologos ucranianos “a posición claramente formula la logr un acuerdo”, según ha informacia rusa de noticias TASS.

“Hemos recibido propuestas de Ukraia for su consideración. Es a postura claramente formulada”, ha explicado, al timepo que ha hecho hincapié en que “These prophecies are considered in the Futuro Priximo and present by President (Vladimir Putin)“.” Daremos una respuesta “, ha janjado.

This marts fue la quinta renien presencial entre ambas delegaciones des que quenzs la invoice, tres en Bielorrusia dos en Turquía, Next up is the negotiation of the product practice of the video on videoconferencia en las ultimas semanas.

Seguí leyendo