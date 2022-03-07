The triangle is located in the local area of ​​Hrebeni, in the Kiev region of Ukraine.

El Gobierno Ukrainian has suspended this import of las exone carne, trigo, add ys products and debit in invasive militia Russia.

Las exports of trigo, maz, aves de corral, huevos y aceite sólo permitirán with permiso del economio de economio, según informato el Gobierno de Ukrania en un communicado.

El primer ministro Denis Shmygal is indicating that Gobierno habide decidido restringir is one of the most important of the series’ bienes and materiel primas socially important, most informative or diario Ukrainian ‘Ukrayinska Pravda’.

Los sectores of alimentacin, automotive, technology and energetic fires are the prime movers of our diocese receiver in our codename mundial for impact on provocative provocations in Russia and Ukraineinform about the Organizational Empirical Logistics and Transportation of España, UNO.

El ejrcito ruso amenazó con atacar a los pais vecinos de Ukrania. In the portfolio of the Minister of Defense Ruso, Igor Konashenkov, advocates that combat aviones combat ucranianos is a translator of Romania or otros vecinos in Ukraine that is not identifiable.

The function of the Kremlin firearm is to combat the ezone’s combat at the las fires russe des el territorio de esas naciones,podría considerate that one of the participants’ ezoes in the conflicts militant.”

“Practically, Kiev apta for the aviación del rimegimen for el combate fue destruida. Per sabomos pora fuente segura algunos aparatos ukranianos volaron hakia Romania and otros pass vecinos”, Dijo Konashenkov.

El ministro de Defense Ruso, Igor Konashenkov

“Eso es pura retrica para desveer la atecicio de lo queru ocurrento realmente en el terreno: civiles muertos, normas un un conflicto armado que estin siendo burladas”, reaccione el primer ministro rumano, nicolai cioi doa.

Gobierno ruso “ya pudee intar metternos miido […]no tenemos ninguna razón para sentirnos amenazados ”, agregó.

Cioca mentions an incidental report reported by ejercito rumano on the 24th of February, primarily on the ofeniva rusa, as an avión combat cranrano fueueueueueueue inter inter inter enííí. The pilot explicitly has ten problem problems on the board, the most recent.

“El aviin volvió a despegar [el 1 de marzo] No Armado des Romania, just to quit quality posible access ”on the part of Mosque, subray primer ministro, precisely because autoridades rumanas hicciron public incident in“ con total transparencia ”.

Ukraine, don the eljorcito ruso realiza an intervening desde on the 24th febro, insta a los paise occidentales a zona de exclusi ayroe sobre territiowho are OTAN recharge, algando a fire riesgo confrontación direct with moscú.

El sábado, el presidente ruso, Vladimir Putin, advocate que russia consider combo colebigerante quail paws que inten imponer a zona de exclusa ayre en Ukrania.

(Concerning Europa Press)

SEGUIR LEYENDO: