Ukraine stopped the Russian advance in Donetsk despite the brutal attacks of Putin’s forces

Ukrainian soldiers are gesticulating while traveling in a military vehicle, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in the region of Donetsk. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich



One week after the capture of the Ukrainian city of Lisichansk by the Russian forces, who claimed to have control over the Lugansk region, The Ukrainian resistance has been able to contain the enemy, whose offensive in the region of Donetsk has lost momentum.

“The enemy is reuniting troops near Belohorivka, bombarding the surrounding settlements, carrying out airstrikes” en Donetsk, escribió en Telegram Serghiy Gaidai, el gobernador de Lugansk.

Según el jefe de región ucraniana, en la cual, según affirma, Ukraine todavía conserva “zonas grises” pese a que Rusia la da por tomadael enemigo “aun no ha podido ocupar todo Lugansk”.

UNA SEMANA DE POCO AVANCE

At the end of una semana de que las fuerzas rusas anunciaran tener el control de Lisichansk, la ultima ciudad de Lugansk, su avance en la vecina región no ha sido considerable aunque they castigan a las fuerzas ukranianas todo lo largo del fronte, sin peritorles una counteroffensiva .

El gobernador de Lugansk pointed out that que “Solo in the last night, the Russians launched seven artillery bombardments and four missile attacks.” en su empeño de avanzar a Siversk, punto intermedio en su camino hacia Sloviansk y Kramatorsk, los principales basuartes ucranianos en Donetsk.

El estadounidense Instituto de Estudios de la Guerra (ISW), confirmó esto al señalar que “las fuerzas rusas continued to attack settlements al oeste de Lisichansk en un esfuerzo por avanzar hacia Siversk”.

Los servicios de rescate, que ya salvaron cinco personas atrapados en las ruinas, affirman que bajo los escombros quedarían unas 24 personas aún. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

The ISW observed Russian offensive attempts in the direction of Verjnokamianske, 8 kilometers to the east of the city, while the Ukrainian State Mayor informed about an assault in Grigorivka, 11 kilometers to the northwest of the city.

For his part, the ambassador of the self-proclaimed People’s Republic of Lugansk, Rodión Miroshnik, assured in his Telegram account that “Grigorivka was taken”, while the pro-Russian forces “continue fighting to liberate Serebrianka”.

“The offense advances from the north to Siversk”pointed out.

According to the Russian government, the Ukrainian military is trying to create fortifications on the outskirts of Siversk, but “for all, it is clear that they will not be able to contain the advance of the Russian forces for a long time, because some units are hiding in the city.” .

En tanto, las fuerzas rusas ya preparan el terreno para su futuro avance, constató el ISW, al considering the probability that the Russian Army is “preparando condições para reanudar las operaciones ofensivas (…) por medio ataques aéréos a Bohorodichne y bombardeos a Dibrovne, Adamivka y Sloviansk”.

BOMBARDEOS EN DONETSK

The governor of Járkov, Oleg Sinegubov, said in his Telegram account that the Russian forces bombarded the district of Izium, in the region of Donetsk, in an attack conformed by the Fire Information System for Resource Management (FIRMS) of NASA. , que detectó incendio en campos al northwest de Sloviansk.

”Según las informacións que recibimos desde allí, de bajo los escombros solo están sacando cuerpos de militares ucranianos. Allí no había civiles”, pointed out the representative of Defensa. Gobernador de la region de Donetsk, Pavlo Kyrylenko/via REUTERS

In the city of Chasiv Yar, west of Kramatorsk, a Russian Uragán missile hit a residential building, according to Telegram the governor of the region of Donetsk, Pavló Kirylenko, an attack that cost the life of at least 15 civilians.

Los servicios de rescue, que ya salvaron cinco personas atrapados en las ruins, Affirman que bajo los escombros quedarían unas 24 personas aún.

Sources from the Russian Ministry of Defense told the Russian agency TASS that the building was occupied by Ukrainian military personnel and that it became an objective of the Russian army.

”Según las informacións que recibimos desde allí, de bajo los escombros solo están sacando cuerpos de militares ucranianos. Allí no había civiles”, pointed out the representative of Defensa.

COMBATES EN EL ESTE Y EL SUR DE UKRANIA

Sinegubov celebrated that the Russians had not been able to advance in Járkov in the last few weeks, and affirmed that “our combatants are defending their positions in all directions”.

”Los rusos intendan impedir el avance de las fuerzas ukranianas y fijar sus posiciones. Los occupantes llevaron a cabo una misión de exploración en la localidad de Dolina, pero se retiraron tras no lograr el eschito”, he added.

El mando ukraniano declared that el Ejército ruso se ha focado en defend las posiciones occupadas y branar los counterataques ukranianos con “los medios disponibles”. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A situation similar to the south of Ukraine, where the Russian forces carried out “failed attempts to recognize the region of Jersón and its border with the region of Dnipro”, according to the ISW.

Por su parte, el mando ukraniano declared that el Ejército ruso se ha focado en defend las posiciones occupadas y branar los counterataques ukranianos con “los medios disponibles”.

El presidente ucraniano, Volodímir Zelenski, reconoció la situación, a constar ataques contra Mykokáiv, Járkov, Kryvyi Rih y localities de Zaporiyia.

”Atacó el sector de la vivienda, de un modo absolutely deliberado, a propiso, viviendas, objetivos civiles, a personas. Hay víctimas, muertos, heridos. “The brutal attacks of the Russian artillery in Donbas did not stop for a single day,” he said in a video message.

MÁS ARMAS PARA UKRANIA

According to Zelenski, it is only possible to “stop this type of terrorist actions with modern and powerful weapons”, referring to the supply of Western weapons.

“I want to thank the EU for the decision to provide Ukraine with a new aid package of 400 million dollars,” he said.

Volodimir Zelenski, in the Conference of Lugano, which will draw the road map of the future reconstruction of the country, estimated at 750,000 million dollars.

En particular, aseveró que “los sistemas HIMARS adicionales y otras armas de precisión nos permiten tomar medidas antiterroristas, reducir los ataques de los missiles rusos contra nuestros civiles”.

”¿Queremos un punto de inflexión en la guerra? Mientras más herramientas tengamos para ello, más rápido cépillamos a los rusos”, wrote on Twitter the adviser of the Ukrainian mandate, Mykhailo Podoliak.

El representative de la Presidencia ucraniana pidió a Occidente más “HIMARS, para destruir con alta precisión las bases y la logistics enemiga en la retaguardia, artillery pesada, para respondar la quantity con quantity, y armoreddos, como ‘puños de asalto’”.

(with information from EFE)

