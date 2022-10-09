Two people from Rosario are among those injured after a bus overturned in Punta Cana

Two tourists from Rosario have been hospitalized in an isolated but “stable” condition in the tragic overturn of a bus in Punta Cana, which has so far claimed the lives of three people, two of them Argentine tourists. The rest is a girl, Perusu.

Andrea Nava, journalist of BávaroDigital.net, said this Friday night that the two injured Rosarios were hospitalized in isolated but “stable” condition.

As the colleague noted, Alejandro K., two of the seven Argentine citizens hospitalized in Punta Cana from Rosario. and Natalia K. The two, two of them in critical condition, are reported by media in the Caribbean city.

“Alejandro and Natalia are stable. We have not been given any medical report on their condition, but the communications director confirmed that they are stable,” assured Andrea in a conversation with Delif Rosario.

The colleague clarified that the two were at different medical centers and that they were at the Hospital Clinic and the Punta Cana Medical Center, without specifying where each was.

Three people have already died

A 44-year-old woman who was traveling with 49 other people was the second Argentine victim this Friday when a tour bus overturned in the Dominican city of Punta Cana, and seven other Argentine nationals are in hospital, two of them in critical condition, according to sources at the investigation.

On Thursday, Valeria Victoria Brovelli, 33, and Vicente Lopez, who was on vacation with her husband from a Buenos Aires party, were injured during the incident and hospitalized at a local hospital.

However, in the last few hours, a second fatal victim of Argentine nationality was added, identified as Valeria Paola Medina, 44, who died this Friday at 7 o’clock after a surgical intervention.

Three people, two Argentines and a Peruvian woman, identified as 41-year-old Carla Rodriguez Dionisio, died in the accident.

Meanwhile, seven Argentine nationals have been hospitalized this Friday, three of them in the intensive care unit, two of them in a “critical condition” and one in a “stable” condition, according to Foreign Ministry sources.

On the other hand, three more Argentine tourists traveling in the damaged bus were reportedly evacuated this Friday morning.

The incident occurred at the Domingo Maiz-Miches intersection on the eastern tourist boulevard of the Punta Cana-Miches highway, a popular area for tourists, where a bus belonging to the Surro Servi-Bus transport company overturned.

Preliminary reports indicate that the accident occurred when the bus overturned on the Coral Highway at the Domingo Mais intersection in Verona, La Altagracia province, they assured.

They also said that the victims were transferred to nearby hospitals such as Hosbitan, Punta Cana Medical Center and IMG Hospital for medical attention, investigations and diagnosis.

It was learned that the injured bus was heading to Bayahibe, where tourists could take a ferry to Sayona Island.

For his part, the Dominican Republic’s Minister of Tourism, David Collado, said on his Twitter account that his country was “saddened and appalled by the unfortunate accident of a bus occupied by foreigners”.

“The patients are stable and life-threatening,” said Rosario Viets, a doctor at the Punta Cana Medical Center, when asked by Telam this Friday afternoon.

In this sense, Vieytes noted that “most patients present a picture of polytraumatisms and are examined by specialists”.

Regarding the situation, the doctor pointed out, “No other patients will be discharged in the next few hours.”