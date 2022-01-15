Tsunami alert issued for US west coast following flooding of submarine volcano Tonga and flooding in Hawaii

Undersea volcanic eruption triggers a tsunami on the island of Tonga

The United States Tsunami Warning Service, Owned by the National Maritime and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), including the National Hurricane Center, NWS, A tsunami alert was issued for the west coast of the country this Saturday After hitting the island of Tonga in the South Pacific.

This announcement affects states Hawaii, California, Oregon, Washington and Alaska .

In any case, Expected waves will not exceed two feet (more than half a meter).

According to the announcement, the impact began to be felt in California at 07:35 am (15:00 GMT) Pacific time and will end at 10 am on the Washington state coast.

The warning comes hours after an underwater volcanic eruption near Tonga, South Pacific The epicenter was reported below the Pacific Ocean floor, however; no tsunami alert was issued Area.

Violent volcanic eruption in Tonga

“Waves of about 1.2 meters were reported in Nuku’alofa”, The capital of Tonga, with a population of 24,500, the Australian Meteorological Service said on Twitter.

Tsunami alert in US, floods in Hawaii

Local authorities in Tonga, about 71,000 people, They have not yet reported the victims , Local media warn that many parts of the country are unrelated.

The Volcanic submarine Hanga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha’bai Tongan Island is located about 65 kilometers north of Tongatabu. About eight minutes of explosion Local time was approximately 17:20 (4:20 GMT) and launched The gray is a large pillar about a kilometer high.

Image of a volcanic eruption in Tonga (Guide via CIRA / NOAA / REUTERS)

The U.S. Hawaii Meteorological Agency said the violent eruption was recorded on satellite imagery.

The effects of the tsunami on Fiji on the island of Tonga

The onslaught of the waves struck some 15 minutes later, houses and buildings on the first line of the north coast of Tongatabu, According to videos posted on social media by witnesses, some of them took refuge on the roofs of their homes.

In Tonga, water seeped into homes near the beach

Another record shows At least five people, including children, took refuge in the local church Water begins to hit the windows of the religious complex.

A driver was caught in a sudden surge of water on his plane Breaking down walls and fences, Another car traveled upside down and tried to avoid being caught.

Authorities asked people living in coastal areas to evacuate.

Station Radio New Zealand Reported Panic scenes There people tried to flee to the interior.

Hanga Tonga-Hunga Ha’boy Underwater Volcanic Rise White Tower Above Tonga (Distributed via CIRA / NOAA / REUTERS)

Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha’apai has already registered Temporarily increased activity that triggered another tsunami alert, But it did not turn into rising water.

Considering the current emergency, Tongan authorities have asked the entire population Stay away from beaches and beaches Sunday through 4:00 pm (3:00 GMT) and use of a gray rain mask.

Unlike tsunamis triggered by earthquakes, tectonic plates lose their power and a second tsunami is unlikely to happen again. The volcano can re-record a violent eruption that will create another terrible wave.

The effects of the tsunami on Fiji on the island of Tonga

Except for Tonga, the neighboring island states Fiji, Samoa and Vanuatu A tsunami alert was issued for the New Zealand coast, 2,300 kilometers from the volcano.

More than 100 families have been evicted from two villages on the Samoan island of Sawai.Police say photos posted on social media show the waves hit a part of Vanuatu Lewu Island in northeastern Fiji.

Vanuatu officials called “Immediate exit” Coastal areas due to strong currents and waves.

For its part, the New Zealand Emergency Management Agency pointed out on Twitter that they were expecting “Strong currents and abnormally unpredictable swelling” Saddam Islands on the north and east coast of the North Island and the sea country.

Continue reading: