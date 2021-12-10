Tragedy in Chiapas: Rutilio Escandón confirms death toll rises to 54 REUTERS / Jacob García

On the afternoon of Thursday, December 9, it was announced that the trailer had overturned Ciaba de Corso Highway, Located in the Tuxtla Gutierrez of Ciabas, at the height of the El Refugio neighborhood.

According to local media located in the affected area, Were taken into the vehicle Central American immigrants, Mostly Guatemalans, They intended to cross the national territory to the United States; However the The trailer lost the brakes And caused a fatal accident.

Through social networks, Governor Rutilio Escandón, promised 49 people died on the spot in this accident, When Five more died at the hospital For that they were transferred.

Initially, at least fifty people were injured, but Escondon promised there would be more than 100: 83 men and 22 women are already receiving medical treatment.

“It simply came to our notice then that we were not aware of the incident 49 of them died on the spot While 5 more people are receiving medical treatment in hospitals. We have 105 injured (83 men and 22 women) and treatment is continuing for the injured, ”the governor wrote.

Tragedy in Chiapas: Rutilio Escandón confirms REUTERS death toll rises to 54 El La Mira

Also, the governor has sent a message of solidarity to the victims of the crash through his Twitter account. What he addedHe also instructed medical and security officials to pay immediate attention to the injured.

At the end of his text message, local President S.And initiate appropriate investigations Identify those responsible and determine different responsibilities under the law.

“My solidarity with the victims of the traffic accident in the Chiapa de Corzo-Tuxtla Gtz section. I have been advised to provide immediate attention and assistance to the injured. Liabilities will be determined by law, ”he wrote.

Civil Defense of Mexico, For his part, announced by instruction of the President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO), Unit coordinator, Laura Velasquez, And his crew are already making an emergency visit to Ciaba de Corso.

Photo: Chiapas Red Cross Society

In this sense, the immediate response team was the Civil Defense Secretariat (ERI), the official Chiapas Health Secretariat, the Chiapas Civil Defense, firefighters, the Mexican Red Cross, the Chiapas delegation and the National Guard.

A few hours later, through his social networks, The President Lopez Obrador Stabilized and reassured by the tragedy This is a very painful situation; He sent a hug to the victims and their families.

“I deeply regret the tragedy caused by the overturning of a trailer carrying Central American immigrants in Chiapas. Is very painful. I embrace the families of the victims.

In this context, National Institute of Migration (INM) He regretted the loss and spread the word about what action would be taken. Through its Twitter account, the company announced it was coordinating efforts with national, state and municipal authorities Provide assistance counseling to identify bodies, Lids Final costs And facilitate Return of remnants To countries of birth.

Tragedy in Chiapas: Rutilio Escandón confirms death toll rises to 54 REUTERS / Jacob Garcia

The company points out Visiting cards for humanitarian reasons The injured need protection. In addition, they promised to assist in the investigation of events so that federal officials could find those responsible.

Continue reading: