Total snub!: Prince William and Kate Middleton did not attend Carlos III’s first Christmas party: Here are the reasons | Critical Voices – Salta

The Prince Guillermo and his wife, Kate Middleton, did not attend the Christmas party hosted by King Carlos III. The meeting is a tradition in the family and is the first time a son of Queen Elizabeth II has presided over it. Additionally, it was not carried out two years ago due to the Covid pandemic.

Those who were overlooked Prince Williams and his wife. They did not participate in the meeting because they had to go on a trip to one of their properties, which made it difficult for them to attend. The Dukes of Sussex did not participate due to their well-known distance from the Crown.

It was originally said that the monarch organized the event to share the moment with his children and grandchildren. For this reason, he believed that there were heirs to the crown and their respective families, but none of this worked as they did not attend.

Either way, King Carlos believes his children are Guillermo And Harry, along with their family, may join her in the Christmas celebrations as she plans to take the traditional walk to St Mary Magdalene Church and then share it with all the royals at Sandringham.

It should be noted that this will be the royal family’s first Christmas gathering in three years after previous ones were suspended due to the pandemic. For this reason, the king tries to maintain his mother’s tradition and on December 25, the entire family will participate in a religious service.

The focus will once again be on those participating in the Christmas celebrations for Carlos III and his wife Camilla. The youngest son has already shown more than once that he has no intention of getting close to the royal family, but it is still unknown whether they will participate or not.