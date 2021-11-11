Today’s Epimeris: What Happened on November 11 | Events in Argentina and around the world

In Epimeris of November 11th These events, which took place on a day like today in Argentina and around the world, stand out:

⁇ 1821. Fyodor Dostoevsky was born in Moscow. One of the most influential writers of the 19th century, His work was the subject of psychoanalysis and existentialism. Crime and punishment And Karamazov brothers Two of his most representative works. He also published Stupid, Demons, Player And Humiliated and offended. He died in 1881.

⁇ 1859. The San Jose de Flores Treaty was signed as a result of the Argentine Confederation’s victory over Buenos Aires troops in the Battle of Sepeda. With this agreement, the split ends after the fall of Rosas: the province of Buenos Aires becomes part of the Confederation, although the federation of the city of Buenos Aires will only be resolved in 1880. Coordinated with the Buenos Aires Federation. A year later 1853 began with the First Amendment to the Constitution.

⁇ 1894. Juan Batista Pyroleto was born in Santa Fe, the symbol of the rural bandits of the Pampas region. He robbed landowners and distributed money to the poor, which made him a kind of Creole Robin Hood. Surrounded by police in 1941, he committed suicide at home. His story is the subject of the song “Rural Bandits”. Self-titled albumLaunched in 2001 by Leon Gigo.

⁇ 1914. American writer Howard Fast was born. He had joined the Communist Party, was persecuted by McCarthyism and was blacklisted. During those years he wrote the novel Spartacus about the rise of slaves in Rome. It was filmed in 1960 by Stanley Kubrick. Written by Dalton Trump, author of the blockchain. The inclusion of Trump’s name in the credits (until then he signed under the pseudonym or worked with treasurers) marked the end of the blockchain in Hollywood. Apparently, “I’ll be back and be millions” With its origin Spartacus. Fast Died in 2003.

⁇ 1918. At 11 a.m. on the 11th of the 11th month of the year, a ceasefire signed by representatives of the Kaiser Wilhelm II in Compiègne takes effect. Britain, France and the United States were the victors of the First World War. On the same day, the Kaiser’s ally, the Austro-Hungarian Emperor Charles I, resigned and Poland gained independence from Germany. The German monarch resigns on November 9.

⁇ 1922. Was born Kurt Vonegat In Indianapolis. One of the authors who wrote satire and science fiction on topics such as Titan’s sirens And Galapagos. He is also a teacher For the butcher shop, Focuses on his traumatic experience in the Dresden bombings Breakfast of the Champions. Died in 2007.

⁇ 1928. In Panama, one of the rising heroes of Latin American literature of the 60s was born: Carlos Fuentes. The Mexican writer left out such titles The most obvious part, Death of Artemio Cruz, ஆரா, Cristobal Nonado And Eagle chair. He received the Cervantes Prize in 1987. Died in 2012.

⁇ 1951. Juan Domingo Peron was re-elected for a second six-year term after defeating the aggressive Polpin-Franண்டிois duo. This is a dual historic election. On the one hand, there has never been an immediate re-election of an Argentine president: Roca and Yrikoin achieved it in a non-consecutive way, and the 1949 reform allowed Peron to be elected for the second time in a row. In addition, thanks to Act 13.010 of 1947, The first day women in the country voted.

⁇ 1991. One of the most successful solo songs Michael Jackson, “Black White”. This is a preview Dangerous, His new album. It peaked at # 1 in a month at a pace not seen since the Beatles’ “Get Back” in 1969. It is considered to be the most successful song of the 90s.

⁇ 1999. Jacobo Timerman died in Buenos Aires, 76 years old. He was born in Ukraine and came to the country as a child with his parents. Founded the magazine the front page, Who updated the magazine in the 1960s, and then, in 1971, Comment. He was abducted in 1977 by dictators. He suffered torture at the hands of the Ramon camps. He was released under international pressure. He published the book Immigration Prisoner without name, cell without number. He returned with Democracy and directed the La Razon project, which turned out to be a morning show. Critic of Menamism, he retired from the process when he died.

In addition, it is the day of San Martin de Tours, the patron saint of Buenos Aires.