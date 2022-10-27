Today’s Ephemeris: Occurred on October 27 | Events in Argentina and around the world

In Ephemeris of October 27 These events that happened on a day like today in Argentina and around the world stand out:

1932. Ness Sylvia Plath

Born in Boston La Kavita Sylvia Plath. His poetry books Ariel Y Colossus They enshrine her as one of the greatest lyricists in English. He also published a novel Glass bell. Married to English poet Ted Hughes, she committed suicide in London on February 11, 1963. Pulitzer Prize recognition for his posthumous publication of his Complete Poems.

Gates, Pernambuco, Nas Luis Inacio Lula da Silva. He grew up poor and worked as a metallurgist. He lost the little finger of his left hand in an accident while working on a lathe. From trade unionism he fought against the dictatorship established in 1964. He founded the Labor Party in 1980, a left-wing force with a million members. He lost the 1989, 1994 and 1998 presidential elections. Finally, Planaldo arrived at the palace After winning in 2002. His social policy involved lifting millions of Brazilians out of poverty. He received the 2003 Prince of Asturias Award for International Cooperation. That year he beat laryngeal cancer. Other issues came in 2016, with the impeachment of Rousseff and the court cases in charge of Judge Sergio Moro, who jailed her in April 2018. He was released in November 2019Elections that consecrated far-right Jair Bolsonaro had already taken place. He won the first round of the 2022 election and will clash with Bolsonaro on the ballot.

1948. The Otria Conspiracy in Peru

Coup in Peru: General Manuel Odria defeats Jose Luis Bustamante. He would rule until 1956 as Mario Vargas Llosa portrays him in his novel called Oceanio. Conversation in the CathedralPublished in 1969.

1970. Louis Leloir receives the Nobel Prize in Chemistry

Luis Federico Leloir The Nobel Prize in Chemistry is awarded. Based in Sweden, his research on carbon nucleotides made him the second Argentinian scientist to receive a Nobel Prize after Bernardo Haussé. Born in France in 1906 to Argentinian parents, he died on December 2, 1987 in Buenos Aires.

1981. Moores Cabot Award to Jacobo Timerman

Columbia University presents the Maria Moores Cabot Award James Timerman. News of the 1977 award to the kidnapped and tortured teacher before his exile mobilized the dictatorship’s propaganda machine. Several publishers rejected the award at the time by returning the medals he received from Columbia University, while Timmerman was recognized in the world for his book denouncing the crimes of state terrorism. A prisoner without a name, a cell without a number.

2010. Nestor Kirchner dies

A cardiorespiratory arrest ends life Nestor Kirchner In El Calafate, Santa Cruz, aged 60. He had to undergo two angioplasties in February and September of the same year. The first Patagonian president of Argentina was born on February 25, 1950 in Rio Gallegos. The lawyer graduated from the National University of La Plata, where he met Cristina Fernandez, whom he married in 1975. He was elected mayor of the capital city of Santa Cruz in 1987 and jumped to the governorship in 1991. He was re-elected. 1995 and 1999. He contested the 2003 presidential election and attached to the Government by Carlos Menem’s resignation to vote. a) Yes, Took charge on May 25, 2003 with 22 percent of the vote. It consolidated the economic recovery after the transformational failure, Race in regional integration and carried forward A human rights principle based on the re-opening of trials for the crimes of the dictatorship. He withdrew from running for re-election and was succeeded by his wife. Winner in 2007. He was elected National Vice President in 2009. He was present when he died Secretary General of UNASUR. They saw him at the Casa Rosada, Amidst the suffering of the peopleand his remains were buried in his native province.

2010. 10th National Census

Tenth National Census is being conducted, on a day marked by the news of Néstor Kirchner’s death. The population reaches 40,117,096 people, almost four million more than the previous census of 2001.

2013. Kirchnerism Falls in Legislature

Defeat of Kirchnerism in Assembly Elections, The Front retains a winning majority in both houses of Congress. Sergio Massa broke away in the middle of the year to form the Renovator lead, with which he won in the province of Buenos Aires. UNEN leads following victory in Union Pro Buenos Aires. The two conglomerates will merge into Cambiemos in 2015.



2013. Lou Reed Goodbye

At the age of 71 Lou Reed dies. An alternative rock pioneer, he stood out in the ’60s with The Velvet Underground and later in his solo career. Cirrhosis of the liver ends his life. At the time of her death, she was in a relationship with artist Laurie Anderson.

2019. Alberto Fernandez won the first round

The formula of Frente de Todos, developed by Alberto Fernández and Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, It won with 48 percent of the votes Mauricio Macri-Miguel Pichetto won the presidential election in the first round with 40 percent of the vote for the bilingual Together for Change. Macri’s re-election dream has been frustrated, amid a sharp run on the dollar and the flight of a currency financed with loans from the International Monetary Fund. Axel Kcillof defeated Maria Eugenia Vidal Horacio Rodríguez became governor of the province of Buenos Aires. He is re-elected as the head of the government of the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires.

