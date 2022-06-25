June 25, 2022

Tiroteo a discoteca gay in Oslo: reports al menos dos muertos and vari heridos

Dos persons murieron and varias result gravemente heridas in a tiroteo a club nocturno gay in the capital of Noruega, Oslo, dijo la policía noruega a primera hora del sábado. El hecho ocurre en el mes del Orgullo.

A total of people died at personal sanitario in a hospital local. All of these are gravely heridasconfirm the life of Tore Barstad, the district police of Oslo.

El hospital ullevalal recibió ai seis personas heridas, cuya share desconoce, anncii un portavoz del hospital universitario de Oslo a la cadena TV2.

The incident took place at a club near the London Pub, the capital of Norway

If you do not find what you are looking for then just ask. agregó la policía.

Olav Rønneberg, a reporter NRK que presenció el tiroteo, dijo que a hombre entró en el club nocturno con una bolsa, sacó un arma y comenzó a disparar.

The tiroteo fue report was released at 1:20 am on Saturday, in the Oslo lo catalog com. a “violencia continua que amenaza la vida”.

La agencia BNN in Norway tiote: “La policía le pide a la gente en el rea que se aleje, para djar espacio para las ambulancias”.

“Different people dispararon. Situaciin poco clara ”, tuiteó la policía antes de agregar: “Dos people just confirmed the results of the episode in the tiroteo. Hay varios heridos graves ”.

See also  Colombia elige president an un escenario inidito

No, I’m not saying anything about your motivation at this moment. This product produces a great respite policing, with most ambulances in the zone.

The police define your miscommunication an incidente PLIVO, What is the significance of “violencia continua amenaza la vida”.

Segn los agents, In the context of “a situation poco clara”, the admin, this barajando is a habido variant interpreter. Asimismo, in the event of a sido calicado with a “procedurally collaborative approach to the emergence of distinguished services in contexts with violations with different individuals” (PLIVO).

This detail is not explicitly motivated by your availability, as per your televised norms, and For the moment the police have no calico or tiroto como an incident terrorist.

Testigos has declared the televised norm as the tiroteo desat el pnico in my gentro de discoteca and que fode muy photo caption.

The bar in London, the London Pub, is one of the most famous criminals in the world. Los Heridos reported to a restaurant in Comida Ripida and the club’s jazz Herr Nilsen, toddy in the college Rosenkrantz, in the center of Oslo, confirmed by Barstad TV2.

The London Pub is one of the most popular concerts in Oslo, ys sido is one of the most popular ocio nocturne most popular Oslo for the LGBT + desde 70s games.

(Information from AFP, EFE and Europa Press)

