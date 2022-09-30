Three days before the election in Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro and Lula da Silva faced each other in a final debate.

Jair Bolsonaro and Lula da Silva met in the last debate of the presidential campaign

The campaign for the presidential election in Brazil reached a critical moment this Thursday, in which the last debate took place Jair Bolsonaro and Lula da Silva crossed paths in search of undecided votes..

The current president is hoping for re-election, relying mainly on the evangelical and business vote, but in the polls he is trailing the former leftist president who could win a third term.

With no campaign commitments this Thursday, Lula, 76, and Bolsonaro, 67, spent the day preparing for the traditional debate. Globo TVUsually seen more before elections.

This is how the crossing began at 10:30pm local time (1:30pm GMT on Friday). Last chance for candidates to attract votesThree days before the first round.

Severe symptoms

Temperance was high from the start. A meeting between the candidates for the presidency of Brazil.

During his first speech, re-election candidate Jair Bolsonaro made the call “Liar, ex-prisoner and traitor” His most powerful rival, former President Lula da Silva, defended his economic policies in the country.

“What CBI is this? Parody? What are you here to protect? What do you think of me? Nothing! What bribe money?” said the President, distancing himself from the corruption charges against him.

For his part, the left-leaning candidate responded by pointing to his lead in the presidential race and questioning his policies. He asked the President not to lie to the people again During space transfer.

Major presidential candidates seek to attract undecided votes ahead of next Sunday’s election REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

“For a president to come here to say that is crazy. It’s a joke,” Lula replied, adding that one of his government’s first actions, if elected, would be to end the 100-year secrecy Bolsonaro imposed on data involving his family. “I’m going to end those sigils to find out what he wants to hide,” he said.

“In a debate between Republican presidential aspirants, the current president has the least integrity. Minimum severity”, Lula added.

The comments between the two candidates raised demands for answers from each, further escalating the tone of the debate.

“At stake in the election is the future of the nation. Brazil was a kleptocracy. Lula was the head of a large criminal organization. The theft cannot continue in the country”, Bolsonaro confirmed, recalling scandals such as the massive diversion of public resources from the state oil company Petrobras.

“It is a lie to say that I founded a criminal organization,” Lula added in his right of reply. “Instead of saying that Their children should mention the alleged deviationsThe robberies in his Ministry of Education, mafias trying to profit from the sale of anti-covid vaccines”, affirmed the left-wing candidate.

Brazil REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes Complete panel of presidential candidates for the elections

In another confrontation, Lula went against the candidate Cyrus Gomezwho was part of his administrative train during his tenure.

“Ciro, I see you nervous. Let me tell you something you can actually say: you left the government against my will as a federal deputy candidate. The second fact is that during my administration, during the eight years of my presidency, you lived this country in a moment of great social success”, he said.

“I participated in the government, and I left precisely because of the serious contradictions in the economy, which you know very well, and even more serious moral contradictions,” replied Gomez.

Pre-election

According to the latest survey by the Datafolha Institute published last Thursday, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has 47% of voting intentions, compared to 33% for Bolsonaro.

Considering only valid votes (without blanks or zeros), Lula collects 50% support, the minimum percentage to win the first round.

The 86% According to the survey, voters have already decided their vote.

Brazil’s presidential election will be held on Sunday (REUTERS / Adriano Machado)

“We are confident though ready for the second round”A source from the PT campaign spoke on condition of anonymity.

In the first debate, held last Saturday at another meeting with Bolsonaro and other candidates, the former president was criticized for avoiding corruption charges.

The leftist campaign has called on Brazilians to vote “effectively” already in the first roundTry to capture votes from other candidates who are lagging far behind in the polls, such as center-left Ciro Gomez (7% of voting intentions) and Senator Simone Debate (5%).

Lula has also won the support of iconic figures such as Joaquim Barbosa, a former Central Supreme Court justice who was whistleblower for a corruption scandal that bought votes in Congress during the former PT president’s first government.

Workers load a truck with electronic voting machines used to vote in the first round of Brazil’s presidential election in Brasilia (REUTERS / Adriano Machado)

Apart from the Datafolha poll, other pollsters reflected the possibility that Lula would at least win in the first round.

If no candidate receives 50% of the vote, a second round will take place October 30th.

In a polarized environment and to prevent an outbreak of violence, the High Election Court took the decision on Thursday Carry of arms and ammunition should be banned throughout the country By licensed citizens such as hunters, gatherers and shooters between Saturday and Monday.

The court had earlier banned the carrying of firearms inside polling booths and within a 100-meter radius on election day.

(With information from AFP)

