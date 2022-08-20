According to the first details, a call to 911 was received, which created the presence of troops at a house in France at 2700.
Agents of the Santa Fe Police Motorized Squad They arrested three people on an anonymous complaint of “family disturbance”. 2700 in a house in France.
Upon arrival at the scene, members of Regional Division II tackled Capture all five guns with their respective chargers and ammunition.
In principle, arrests are due to alleged illegal possession of firearms while traversing the data to trace suspects’ backgrounds.
The police investigated the scene and gathered evidence.
