This is how the kid who shook the world by smoking 40 cigarettes a day looks like this today.

Smoking is one of the most common public health problems worldwide. In fact, the World Health Organization considers smoking to be one of the biggest threats facing the planet because, according to its official page: “It causes more than eight million deaths a year, of which approximately 1.2 million are attributable to second-hand smoke.”

This is really worrying because There is no safe level in any presentation of tobacco (be it smokeless tobacco, cigarettes, cigars, rolling tobacco or cut tobacco) and in turn are associated with the burden of morbidity and mortality in low- and middle-income countries.

however, If smoking is already a bad thing, imagine how controversial it would be to see a child doing it. In 2010A video of a child in Indonesia went viral all over the world because of the story behind it: At just 1 1/2 years old, he smoked up to 40 cigarettes a day.

In 2010, Ardi Rizal, a 2-year-old boy from Indonesia, made headlines for smoking 40 cigarettes a day. Twitter @Fact_Picss

Maybe you remember Clip Shows the boy uploaded to YouTube He walked around in diapers with a cigarette in his mouth. The film became a worldwide wake-up call as it warned of a public health crisis related to tobacco addiction.

However, twelve years later, the same child became the spitting image of the dangers of smoking. He is now considered to be one of the youngest people to have given up this addiction.

The story of RT Rizal Beginning in Indonesia, he begins stealing cigarettes in the village square Khemang Bay South of Sumatra City. His mother sold fish in the area, and meanwhile he looked for those thin white rollers he saw so much on the streets.

According to an interview with the Indonesian Ministry of Women’s Empowerment and Child Protection, this activity came to her attention. His father was the first person to introduce him to cigarettes at such a young age. “I saw people smoking and it was delicious” The boy told Australian media in 2017 The Sydney Morning Herald. According to the report, Rizal had a serious smoking problem, which led to huge headlines in the international media.

Aldi films traveled the world EFE

On the other hand, the issue of the child was complemented by the alarming issue of obesity, as articles on the follow-up to the case later reported. At age 5, Rizal weighed 24 kg, almost six kg more than he should have.Considering his height and age.

After pictures of Aldi went around the world, his parents sought help. Thus, three years later, the boy began his rehabilitation process with child psychologist Dr. Seto Mulyadi.

Aldi Rizal managed to fight his cigarette habit and break it Indonesia

After the video went viral, the boy’s mother – Diana – was accused of allowing her son to smoke cigarettes and causing the child’s significant obesity. But what they don’t know is that if she forbids him to smoke or eat, the boy somehow attacks himself.

“The first thing I did was confiscate the cigarette and he would throw a fit. “He started hitting his head and stabbed himself in the knee with a knife,” she explained. The woman tried in every way to take away her son’s cigarette, but it was a futile struggle until Mualdi started treatment.

Also, he had obesity problem since he was two years old. It was related to his drug addiction and later worsened due to anxiety about quitting. According to Diana’s account, Aldi can eat up to three chicken thighs, two bowls of meatball soup and a can of condensed milk in one meal.

Aldi Rizal, in 2017, with his mother Diana SMH

“Whenever I had the urge to smoke I ate a lot,” he explained. However, this changed once he entered school. His parents send him a big lunch box because if he doesn’t eat what he wants, he not only throws a big tantrum but threatens to run away from home. But, When his colleagues made fun of the amount of food he carried, he decided to cut back on his portions.

Now, the protagonist of this story is 14 years old, he is studying in primary school and has a strict diet based on fish and vegetables in order to regain his normal weight. Further Seeks to promote healthy lifestyle habits Also, he gives interviews where he warns how difficult it is to leave this type of production.

Weather (Colombia)