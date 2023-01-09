Amid the tension of a day at various places Brazil due to Thousands of supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro protested to boycott the election victory of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.who assumed his third term a week ago, registeredn This includes acts of violence Entry of National Congress and to the Supreme Court. It was the same Bolsonaro fighters who shared the entrance gate to the Legislative Palace. The armed forces must intervene to arrest Lula.

This is how the followers of Jair Bolsonaro entered the buildings of the three powers

Justice Minister Flavio Dino announced this Saturday that he will discuss with the leadership of the Central Police and the Central Highway Police the measures to be taken against the ongoing anti-democratic activities in the country. Although some capitals have fielded protesters, it seems to have been recorded globe In Brasilia, supporters of former president Jair Bolsonaro, who did not accept the election defeat, have called for a new mobilization.

Justice and Public Security Minister Favio Dino in Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s new government has warned that “absurd” attempts to impose a coup attempt by force in response to a takeover by supporters “will not be imposed”. Former President Jair Bolsonaro from Congress headquarters in Brasilia. “This absurd attempt to impose his will will not be imposed. The Federal District Government ensures that reinforcements will be present and that the forces at our disposal are active. I am at the headquarters of the Ministry of Justice,” Tino was quoted as saying by the ‘Folha de Sao Paulo’ newspaper.

The president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco, also criticized the protesters’ actions and warned that “they must urgently suffer the severity of the law”. ”I recently spoke on the phone with the Governor of the Federal District, Ibáñez Rocha, with whom I maintain permanent contact. The governor informed me that he is concentrating the efforts of the entire police apparatus to control the situation,” Pacheco posted on social media.

“The security forces of the Federal District and the Legislative Police of Congress are participating in this operation. I strongly condemn such anti-democratic acts which should urgently face the rigors of the law,” he added. Meanwhile, Randolph Rodriguez, spokesman for the government camp in Congress, called on the Union of Democrats to counter this attack by “terrorists.” “Criminal anti-democrats cannot run free. Intolerant people should not be tolerated. We expect the law to be strictly applied to all those involved in these activities,” he pointed out.

Hundreds of protesters have entered the central government’s Supreme Court and are causing havoc. They can be seen closing in undetected, breaking furniture and windows, and in turn, flooding the building.

