Elon Musk dio la bienvenida a mellizos que tuvo con una de sus principales ejecutivas semanas antes de Recibir a un niño en diciembre de 2021 con la cantante Grimes a través de un vientre surrogado, revelaron documentos judiciales.

In November 2021, the Tesla CEO, 51 years old, allegedly had a baby with Shivon Zilis, 36 years old, one of the executives at his company Neuralink, informed Insider. En total ahora tiene nueve hijos conocidos.

Musk and Zilis presented a joint petition in April to change the twins’ names “el apelli de su father y contener el apelli de su madre como parte su segundo nombre”, según rezan los documentos judiciales.

Estos hijos nacieron en noviembreunas semanas antes de que Musk y Grimes recibieran a su segundo hijo en diciembre del año pasado.

El caso de Vivian Jenna Wilson

A fines de junio, A California judge approved a request for Elon Musk’s adult daughter to change her name and gender in her birth certificate.

Vivian Jenna Wilson Presented the petition in the Superior Court of the County of Los Angeles on the day after turning 18 in April.

Mencionó la identidad de género y una aparente aversión por su padre, como la razón del cambio. “Ya no vivo ni deseo estar relacionado con mi padre biologicalo de ninguna manera o forma”wrote in the petition.

Judge Rafael Ongkeko approved the petition in the Santa Monica court after no one objected to the change. La orden judicial dijo que se emitiría un nuevo certificado de nacimiento que reflectaría el cambio.

Vivian will now legally use the surname of her mother, la autora canadiense Justine Wilsonwho was married to Musk from 2000 to 2008.

La pareja tuvo cinco hijos, el mayor de los cuales murió cuando era un bebé. Vivian tiene un hermano twin.

Musk has married three times, two of them with the actress “Westworld” Talulah Riley. Tiene dos hijos pequeños con la cantante Grimes.

On Father’s Day, Musk tweeted: “Quiero mucho a todos mis hijos”.

Musk, de 50 años, dijo earlier que apoya a las personas transgénero, aunque fue criticizedo por descartar el uso de diferentes pronouns. En julio de 2020, he tweeted “Los pronombres apestan”.

“Tengan más hijos”

El hombre más richo del mundo affirmed que es una “total tontería” que la gente no tenga hijos porque crea que es malo para el medio ambiente, and made another call for people to have more children to avoid the collapse of civilization.

“Some people think that having fewer children is better for the environment. Es una tontería total. El medio ambiente va a estar bien aunquemos dupliquemos la candidad de los humanos”, dijo el CEO de Tesla en la Cumbre All-In a puerta cerrada través una videollamada, según informó Business Insider.

“Al menos mantenemos nuestras cifras”, he said. “No tenemos que crecer necessarily de forma dramaticática, pero al menos no diminuyamos gradualo hasta que la civilization abace con todos nosotros en pañales de adulto, en un moanado”said the CEO of Tesla and Space X, who pretended to be on Twitter.

Sin embargo, en el article se destacó que Musk no aportó pruebas para supportar sus affirmaciones; Swedish researchers discovered in 2017 that having one child less than a family could reduce carbon emissions by 58.6 metric tons each year in developed countries, reported CNBC.

En cambio, other experts said that a change in lifestyle and a compound change in pro-climatic policies could have a greater impact on the environment than not having children, informed Vox.

