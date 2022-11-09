They discover a secret passage under an ancient Egyptian temple and the archaeologists are amazed

An archaeological survey carried out by Egyptian and Dominican experts from the University of Santo Domingo discovered a long passage carved into the rock below. of the old temple Magna concludedin the west AlexandriaIn Egypt. The discovered tunnel is 13 meters deep and long 1305 metrosTwo meters tall and defined as the scientist responsible for the expedition “An Engineering Marvel”.

Magna concludedThe site where the tunnel was found, carved in stone, was a city and temple founded by Pharaoh in ancient Egypt. Ptolemy II Between 280 and 270 BC its name means “Tomb of Osiris”.

The tunnel under the Temple of Tabosiris Magna is 1,305 meters long and part of it is submerged under the Mediterranean Sea.

The head of the archaeological mission that discovered the route was a Dominican archaeologist Kathleen MartinezIt is speculated that both are legendary in a necropolis near the area Cleopatra As her boyfriend Mark Antony. truly, The expert has been searching for the grave for 17 years of the call “Queen of the Nile”He committed suicide in 30 AD

A 1305 meter tunnel was discovered under the Temple of Tabosiris Magna

“This is the perfect place for a grave CleopatraMartinez said on the Heritage Key blog. At the same site, Egypt’s former Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, Zahi Hawass, commented on the archaeologist, “If there is a 1% chance that the last queen of Egypt is buried there, it is my duty to look for her. . If the tomb is found, it will be the most important discovery of the 21st century. If not, we have made great discoveries here.” .

News of the important discovery of the passage spread Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities through their social networks. There they commented on the characteristics of the tunnel, and because of its design it was very similar to the Eubilinus Tunnel in Greece, although they pointed out that this route was “longer” than the Greek one. “Engineering is a true marvel”, defined it Martinez.

The tunnel was one of the many discoveries made in the area of ​​the Temple of Taposiris Magna by an archaeological expedition led by Kathleen Martinez.

Further information is provided in this press release Official Egyptian company Part of the tunnel was discovered submerged in the Mediterranean Sea. This is consistent with the fact that between 320 and 1303 of our era more than twenty earthquakes shook the coast of Egypt. These seismic movements destroyed a large part of the temple Thaboresis Magna and drowned them under the sea.

In addition to the tunnel, the head of a statue made of alabaster was discovered during the archaeological research.

Part of the temple was submerged under Mediterranean waters, giving rise to the hypothesis that many archaeologists believe that the tomb Cleopatra It can also be seen submerged there.

Archaeologists Kathleen Martinez and Glen Codenhoe discovered the temple of Tabosiris Magna in northeastern Egypt.

Archaeologists are working to uncover part of the sunken foundations of this temple and bring them to light. They found it there too Various ceramic pots and jars and a rectangular block of limestone. Among recent discoveries made nearby Magna concluded Two alabaster pottery figurines are also accounted for. One of them represents a human head from the Ptolemaic period, while the other appears to be the head of a Sphinx.

During the previous year’s excavations, Martinez’s archeology department had found items of historical importance inside the temple. Among them, coins bearing the images and names of Cleopatra and Alexander the Great, various headless statues and sculptures of the goddess Isis.

The tunnel is part of a series of discoveries made in the area of ​​the Temple of Taposiris Magna by an archaeological expedition that began in 2005.

A network of tunnels leading from the lake was also discovered in this very rich archaeological zone of Alexandria. King Marriott Al The Mediterranean Sea. In addition, 16 burials were found within rock-cut tombs that were made during the Greco-Roman period, supplemented with their respective mummies.

