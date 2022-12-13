They claim to have found part of the Malaysia Airlines plane and unleashed a thrilling hypothesis.

Airplane of MH370 Malaysia Airlines It was on March 8, 2014 Traveled between cities Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia) and Beijing (China) disappeared suddenly and practically without a trace with 239 people on board. Thus he became one Very mysterious accidents History of Commercial Aviation. These days, the reported discovery of a piece that may have been from the plane opens the door to a dark hypothesis about its disappearance, shedding new light on what was known until now.

That’s just a few 25 days ago, two experts in this mysterious accident were found in the house of a fisherman on the island. MadagascarOne of the landing gear doors that can be from Boeing 777 From Malaysia Airlines Disappeared eight years ago. Also, the marks found on the piece of the plane suggest to the finders that the ship was deliberately crashed. On the surface of the ocean Evidence.

Since the strange episode in which the Malaysian airliner appeared to have disappeared in mid-air, various theories have emerged as to what might have happened. Powered by Zahari Ahmad Shah, the plane disappeared from radar and never reappeared. There are only 19 pieces scattered across different islands of the Indian Ocean that belong to the plane. MH370, but they didn’t help solve the mystery. No black boxes have been found from the ship that explain what happened.

In 2014, Blaine Gibson found what appeared to be the landing gear of a missing Malaysia Airlines flight in a fisherman’s house in Madagascar. the sun

But now, this piece of landing gear has been discovered, by a British engineer Richard Godfrey And the wrecked fighter from this plane, the American Blaine GibsonThe plane crashed quickly, and coolly, on purpose.

Both experts base their firm guess on the damage the landing gear door provides. They speculate that one of the pilots of the plane MH370 The plane’s wheels fell off in the last seconds of the flight, which given the circumstances in which the plane was located, Reveals criminal intent.

This is according to the explanation given by the experts British media outlet The SunWhen making a water emergency landing, you usually don’t go down landing gearBecause this can increase the chances of the aircraft breaking violently into multiple pieces.

Experts Blaine Gibson and Richard Godfrey said damage to the Malaysia Airlines plane’s landing gear hatch indicated it was open at the time the plane hit the Indian Ocean. the sun

Lowering the landing gear also increases the chances The ship sinks fast One that limits passengers’ chances of survival from damage caused by abandoning ship.

Engineer Godfrey He told him to the English media The Times The landing door found, if it was from a Malaysia Airlines flight, “would be the first physical evidence to indicate the possibility. criminal intent Behind the disappearance of MH370″.

A landing gear hatch believed to belong to Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 was found in a fisherman’s house in Madagascar, where his wife used it as a washboard. the sun

“A high-speed impact was designed to break the compound Airplane and shows an extended landing gear that can quickly sink the aircraft a A clear intention to conceal evidence of the accident“, they wrote Godfrey Y Gibson was rescued, a statement said the sun

“The realistic possibility of reduced landing gear reveals both An active pilot “In an attempt to ensure that the aircraft sank soon after the attack,” the report stressed.

Two expert investigations are confirmed Landing gear door damage This was caused by one of the plane’s engines disintegrating on impact, and the wheels had already fallen off. The hatch has cuts made by the engine parts, but these cuts are done from the inside out.

The route taken by Malaysia Airlines MH370 Wikipedia

“Regardless of the cause of the cut damage, the marks are from Inner side is outer side “The debris leads to the conclusion that the landing gear may have extended prior to impact, which supports the conclusion that the pilot remained active until the end of the flight,” they said. Godfrey Y Gibson In his writing.

The extent of the damage inflicted by the landing gear gate revealed to experts that the end of the flight was in flight.”A high-speed dive was planned to ensure its destruction In as many places as possible.”

MH370 pilot Zahari Ahmadinejad: Mystery of Malaysia Airlines flight continues

Door analyzed by experts in plane crash MH370 Found in a fisherman’s houseIt found itself stranded on the coast south of the Ansiraga Peninsula, andn Madagascar, In March 2017.

The colorful truth of this gruesome story is that neither the man who found the fragment nor his wife knew what it was. Used as a washing board.

According to Official version According to Malaysian authorities, the pilot would have made a sharp turn to the southwest and returned the plane to that country. But the plane turned around again, this time towards the Indian Ocean.

After this last turn, the plane flew for about four hours before crashing into the ocean. It will be 9.15 am on March 8, 2014. From satellite signals, the plane continued its journey seven hours after it first disappeared.

Remains were discovered on Reunion Island in 2015 File, archive

Principles of The plane disappeared Possibilities ranged from the possibility of him being hijacked to being shot down by a US Air Force missile as he flew too close to a US military base in the Indian Ocean. A non-disappearing hypothesis was that the ship was abducted by a UFO and another hypothesis was that the ship’s pilot was depressed, and He then met his death by throwing the plane into the sea.

But none of these possible explanations for what happened to Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 have been formally substantiated. It will take some time to analyze the credibility of Gibson and Godfrey’s explanation after the discovery of the landing gear hatch of the fatally missing ship.

Nation