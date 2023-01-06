They arrested Chapo Guzmán’s son The arrest of Ovidio Guzmán unleashed a wave of violence

Mexican officials were transferred to Mexico City this Thursday Ovid Guzman (photograph)One of Joaquin’s sons “El Chapo” Guzmán America’s Most Wanted, whose arrest occurred at dawn and led to various sieges, bullets and attacks Burning cars in Culiacan, North of the country.

After his capture in Sinaloa state, the armed forces They transferred Chapo’s son to the Mexican capital And they made it available to an agent of the Central Public Ministry and exposed its legal status Luis Crescent SandovalSecretary of National Defense, in a press conference.

“The detainee (Ovidio “N”) was transferred to the facilities of the Special Prosecutor for Organized Crime (FEMDO) to make himself available to the agent of the Federal Public Prosecutor and to determine his legal situation,” he announced without elaborating on the charges or acknowledging the questions.

Sandoval noted that the arrests were the result of a six-month operation involving members of the National Army, National Guard and other security agencies early Thursday morning.

“Ovidio leads my los menors faction, Regarding the Pacific Cartel, “The son of Joaquin Guzmán Lora, who is incarcerated in the United States, is the creator of violence in four states and the northwestern part of the country,” the official said.

He also assured that Chappo’s son traveled to Mexico City by plane from the Ministry of National Defense (Cedena). About “Deep blow to Pacifico cartel’s power dome”, revealed.

According to his story, Ovidio traveled in a convoy of several pick-up trucks carrying armed men. “An enterprise security operations plan is established that includes various security circles, establishing a perimeter circle,” he said. During these proceedings, he said, Ovidio identified “N” during the seizure He “kept arms for the exclusive use of the army.”

The army chief admitted that acts of violence developed after the arrest 19 sieges and armed attacks, including Culiacan Airport and Air Force Base No. 10. In addition, ie They closed all access to Culiacan, Four of them were from the city of Los Mochis, and two were on their way to Sinaloa, Costa Rica.

has also unleashed the series Violent acts in cities such as Culiacan, Mazatlán and Los Mochisexcept that School and government activities are cancelled In the company, and People were asked to stay in their homes To preserve its integrity. Heavy security was deployed in Mexico City.