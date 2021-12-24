They are testing whether the drug for COVID-19 also acts as a vaccine

Molnupiravir is being tested for COVID-19 prevention in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, France, Guatemala, Mexico, Peru, Spain and the United States / EFE / EPA / STEPHANIE LECOCQ.



The molnupiravir is a drug that blocks the response of certain RNA viruses. The study began last year to treat patients with the disease COVID-19. Recently, access to this drug has reduced the risk of infectious patients being hospitalized by 30%. Today it is approved by the US Regulatory Authority as the second treatment for home use. But now they are testing whether this drug can be prescribed as a vaccine for those who have not been vaccinated.

As a preventive tool, vaccines against COVID-19 are being indicated today, which have been shown to be highly effective in reducing the risk of serious illness and death. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) announced this week that Those who are not vaccinated are 20 times more likely to die than those who receive the full schedule and booster of the corona virus vaccine. This was stated by CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Valensky, who shared the news on Wednesday during the Govt-19 conference at the White House.

In the meantime, Tests were initiated to find out if the molenupravir drug also works for prevention. Global clinical trials are underway with volunteers from Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, France, Guatemala, Hungary, Japan, Mexico, Peru, the Philippines, Romania, Russia, South Africa, Spain, Turkey, Ukraine and the United States. Within Argentina, the study is being conducted at 7 medical research centers.

This test is performed on volunteers who have not yet been vaccinated and who do not have COVID-19 / EFE / Juan Ignacio Roncoroni / Archive.



“So far, there is no effective drug to prevent COVID-19. This third phase test will evaluate whether Molnupravir can deliver performance and safety in that direction, ”he said. Infobe Martin Hodgeman, of Mowdlen Medical Center. The company is still open to recruiting volunteers (Investigació[email protected])

The test is performed on volunteers who have not yet been vaccinated and who do not have Covit-19 and live with others.. “This is a controlled and randomized trial in which one group of volunteers receives medication and another group receives only placebo.”Hojman described. If the drug is found to be effective as a preventative measure, a person who has been in contact with a confirmed Covit-19 patient should not be isolated in close contact.

Molnupravir is a synthetic nucleoside derivative of N4-hydroxycycline, which performs its antiviral action by introducing duplicate errors when copying viral RNA. It was originally developed for the treatment of influenza, but research was later abandoned, and was purchased by the Miami-based Ridgeback Biotechnics Company, which later partnered with MSD. Last November, Molnupravir was approved for medical use in the UK for the treatment of Govit-19.

In the United States, This Thursday, December 23rd The FDA, the Drug Regulatory Authority, has licensed Molnupravir as the second pill to treat Covid-19. He added another home treatment option to help keep those at high risk out of the hospital: the other option is a drug developed by Pfizer. Some doctors have pointed out the need for easy-to-use medications throughout the epidemic.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved five-day treatment for patients 18 years of age and older, at high risk for severe COVID-19 and FDA-destroyed alternative COVID-19 treatment options that are inaccessible or not clinically appropriate.

The use of molnupravirin during pregnancy is not recommended. Men and women who are capable of giving birth are advised to use contraception, and men should do so within three months of the last dose.

In the United States, the Drug Regulatory Authority approved Molnupravir as the second pill for Covit-19 / REUTERS / Andrew Kelly / file therapy.

The drug molnupravir introduces small errors in the genetic code of the corona virus and stops its reproduction. The agency said the genetic effect had raised concerns that the drug could cause mutations in the human embryo and trigger more malignant strains of the virus. AP. But according to FDA scientists, the risk of variations is largely theoretical because people take drugs for a very short period of time. Antiviral pills, including MSD, are expected to work against Omicron because they do not target the spike protein, where there are anxious mutations of the variant.

The FDA based its findings on the fact that approximately 7% of patients taking the drug ended up in the hospital and one died within 30 days. This compares with 10% of hospital-admitted patients taking placebo and nine deaths.

Continue reading: