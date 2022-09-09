They are preparing a bill to criminalize “lawlessness”. A legal shield against judicial harassment

The urgent need to criminalize the legal war popularized under the name “Lawfare” brought together Argentine representatives, lawyers, lawyers and diplomats yesterday., together with Latin American political leaders –both harassed by this mechanism–, for a unique exchange of knowledge. Convened by Deputy, with Form of Public Inquiry Gisela MarchiotaThe speakers, in the presence of representatives of civil society, trade unions and social movements, analyzed the mechanisms of judicial harassment, media harassment and the political outcome after an argumentative question: Can the law be criminalized? During his speech, Marchiotta explained that “at stake” is not just popular governments, but the entire democratic system: “If there is law, there is no democracy“. “The danger in that is enormous and it’s happening at a regional level, it’s not just happening to us. There is a plan behind the law,” he said, and called on all political spaces to discuss an issue that “is non-partisan” and transcends the boundaries of “frontline for all and sundry”.

Presentations are responsive; Constitutionalist among them Eduardo BarcesadThat the Attorney General Alexander Alakia, representatives of Ecuador and the Plurinational State of Bolivia; As Marchiota pointed out at the beginning of the meeting, they were trying to “fill the void we have in terms of the rule of law,” which was fueled by the intensity of violence at the height of the assassination attempt against the vice president. Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner. At the same time support the supporting bill Ramiro Gutierrez (FdT), aimed at preventing the use of “illegal tools” to harass popular leaders, will be tabled in the House of Commons next week.

Vice Gutierrez’s proposal opened the round of presentations at noon in Room 2 of the Annex of the National Congress. The need to establish punishment for “those who decide to disrupt the dignity of a person or the institutional order of a country”, so that it would go “beyond the penalty provided by the Penal Code today”. He pointed out to the judges that it was a “harmful act” and abuse of the power of their position, and that they based their convictions on lies. “Until now the punishment was a fine – Gutierrez pointed out – now it’s prison”, he sentenced.

Vice by his side Bala Benaka, the parliamentary secretary of the FdT constituency, defines the meeting as part of the activities “to guide the making of laws”. During his couple Maria Rose Martinez The vice-president of the Human Rights Commission– described the intensity of the violence that began with the “attack on the Patria Institute” and spread to the armed conflict between the judiciary and the media, through which the demand for the conviction of the lawyer Diego Luciani, was broadcast “on a national network”, but not the defense of the CFK.

After greeting German Martinez, FdT Constituent Leader in the delegates, began video recording, presentations during his visit to Chaco. Barchesat was the first to respond to the question that prompted the meeting, and he did not hesitate to give his positive vote to the proposal. He referred to the debate that fueled the concept of “disappeared persons” in the judiciary to get past the socially imposed “demonization of missing persons”. He identified the material and conceptual construction of law in American military doctrine. Barcesat took as an example Sergio Moro, a former judge who supported Lula da Silva in Brazil: “I don’t have proof, but I have hope”. Lula was jailed, but that judicial process was “finalized on the table, there was no trial,” said lawyer Alakia.. Hence the “need to restore dignity to legal discourses and practices,” Barchesat shared.

“The integration of law with the public relation and the economic leg is sustained by the rotten leg of the judiciary,” said the constitutionalist. “The other is the US embassy,” he described. In this project, a fictional story is staged to undermine the prestige of a popular leader. It spreads through hate speech, which absorbs “findings” in society through the media and considers them “its own conclusions”.

Emphasis on this program ran through most of the presentations. “Judicial war process or political or legal persecution” should be named by its name in our language and stop calling it law. “That name is English and we have to colonize the language too”, Advocate Ajayya continued. By chronicling this kind of persecution in Argentina–from the first Peronist government to the 55 coup, the 76 coup and the Full Stop Laws– he reveals the “guarantee of impunity” they establish. Making accusations without evidence, imposing or advocating an anti-people economic model.

“Legal war is always illegal,” said Ashijaya. It abrogates the presumption of innocence, establishes detention as part of the legal process, and this arbitrariness is facilitated by judicial structures, Alagia added. “Lula goes to jail, Bolsonaro assumes,” the journalist said Thelma Luzani, when recalculating the regional panorama. Cases in Brazil, Ecuador and Bolivia predate the CFK assassination attempt. I break down from them how media practice has become a pervasive tool for promoting attack in a “systematic, consistent and massive” manner.

Latin American experiences of victims of legal persecution were verified through video conferencing: Gabriela Rivadeneira –the former president of Ecuador’s parliament and today a political asylum seeker in Mexico–acknowledged the need to legalize the crime of persecution. And he elaborated on the “geopolitical and geoeconomic” laws that define it. Susana NadioA lawyer for Evo Morales, a former minister and deputy of the Plurinational State of Bolivia, said, “It is necessary to establish a typology for the normative adjustment of law. Legislation is necessary in this process,” he pointed out, describing the process that culminated in a coup in Bolivia in 2019. The legal battle, he emphasized, “seeks to reject popular processes in Latin America. The neoliberal model.”

Mandatory trials that try to destroy a person’s public image and “revoking the presumption of innocence through the media are among the most dangerous strategies, because they establish collective ideology to destroy people’s trust in their leader. . . This is part of the mechanism today,” Rivero said.

Argentina’s ambassador to Venezuela participated via video conference. Oscar the Laborer and Ambassador in Ecuador, Gabriel Fux He pointed out the “boldness and courage to introduce this legislation”. He clarified that the way to stop the legislation was to “open the debate”. He lamented the prosecution of prosecutor Luciani, who had already “proposed a sentence from his tone and gestures. Today they are trying to make him a civilian hero.”

The role of journalism is addressed by journalist and writer Maria Cione. “35 books were written against CFK, 548 false legal complaints, nearly a thousand hours of hate-mongering television in the most intense and sustained media harassment in history.”, Sione rightly said after reading a detailed and revealing historical journey. And he left a political tone for social references Alberto “Coco” Menezes Y Victor Canteroand representatives Matias Barroetavena Y Rodolfo Tailhead.

“Moving forward in transforming the judiciary” is urgent, Tailhead said. “This is achieved with people’s participation. We need to encourage laws to achieve greater citizen participation in protecting national interests. Because judges and prosecutors protect the interests of the dominant sector,” he added. And the judge who “allowed the loss of evidence 24 hours after the most important crime in recent decades” He accused Eugenia Capuchetti. The boy was able to access his social networks, his cell phone, TV and his friends were not detained.”

“The right was perpetually appealing to the armed forces to seize power and go back to what the people had advanced on a democratic basis,” Barotavena recounted. “Today they use this scheme, which is not new, because power always uses the weight of law against people.” he pointed out. He also insisted on opening the debate with this kind of meeting: “The right to speak is an essential tool of democracy and we are going to show them that they cannot defeat us,” he concluded.