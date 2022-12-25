The winter storm has left at least 15 dead and 800,000 homes without power in the US

Images show heavy snowfall hitting several US cities

A Arctic Storm It destroyed most of the US this Saturday 15 people died, hundreds of thousands are without power and thousands are stranded Due to flight cancellation.

Temperatures are expected to drop The coldest Christmas Eve ever recordedPower systems across the country faced increased heat demand and storm damage to transmission lines.

At the very least 16 people have died in four states due to the stormAccording to the local media count, four of them are a Ohio piled up on the highway Covered with snow.

About 800,000 users are without power this Saturday afternoonAccording to the monitoring site resistance.US. Many power companies asked their customers That saves energy Turning on large appliances and switching off unnecessary lights.

The disruptions disrupted the daily routines and vacation plans of millions of Americans during the busiest time of the year. Nearly 2,000 flights were canceled on Saturday, according to flight tracking service FlightAware, totaling 4,000 delays. More than 5,000 flights were canceled on Friday, according to the Air Traffic Control Service.

Snow blankets Capitol Hill on a wintry day, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, in Seattle (Daniel Kim/The Seattle Times via AP)

The American Automobile Association estimates that 112.7 million people plan to travel 50 miles or more from their homes between Friday and Jan. 2, but stormy weather heading into the weekend could keep many of them at home.

Two motorists were killed and many others were injured A 50-vehicle pileup resulted in the closure of the Ohio Turnpike Motorists stranded in both directions during the blizzard near Toledo were forced to evacuate by bus to prevent their cars from freezing, officials said.

Three deaths were recorded Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear urged residents Saturday to “stay home, stay safe, stay alive.” “I know it’s very difficult because it’s Christmas Eve. But we have dozens and dozens of accidents,” he told an online conference. “It’s not safe.”

Blizzard conditions were maintained on Saturday Buffalo, New York, And surrounding counties along Lake Erie in western New York could see 4 to 6 feet (1.8 to 2.4 meters) of snow Sunday, the National Weather Service said.

The city imposed a No driving on FridayIt was in effect Saturday, and three Buffalo-area border bridges were closed to traffic from Canada due to the weather.

A car is abandoned due to hazardous road conditions in Seattle on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022 (Kevin Clark/AP via Seattle Times)

Saturday’s high in Pittsburgh is forecast to be 7 degrees Fahrenheit (-13 Celsius), below the Christmas Eve high of 13 F set in 1983, (NWS) said.

In cities Georgia and South Carolina -Athens and Charleston- The coldest daytime highs are forecast for Christmas Eve. December 24 is expected to be the coldest in Washington DC since 1989.

“The cold front will continue into Christmas,” said Ashton Robinson Cook, meteorologist with the NWS Weather Forecast Center.

Bad weather has forced authorities across the country Warming centers should be opened in libraries and police stationsWhen trying to expand Temporary shelters for the homeless. The challenge has been exacerbated by the influx of thousands of migrants crossing the US southern border in recent weeks.

The map of existing or impending weather hazards “shows one of the largest extensions of winter weather watches and warnings,” the National Weather Service said.

With information from EFE and Reuters

