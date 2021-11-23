The WHO has warned that 700,000 people could die of gonorrhea in Europe from now until March.

World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director for Europe Hans Cluj in a file image. EFE / EPA / Mario Cruz



If the current epidemic continues, about 700,000 people could die of COVID-19 in Europe now and between the spring and summer., Regional Office World Health Organization (WHO).

WHO forecasts say so Twenty-five countries in the European region – including 53 countries on this continent and Central Asia – are at risk of suffering from a shortage of hospital beds. so what 49 Reaches a high or severe stressful situation Intensive care units (ICUs) from now until March.

“Live with this virus and move on with our daily lives We need an approach beyond the vaccine. I.e. receiving fixed doses and giving a booster, but Incorporate preventive measures into our practicesHans Cluj, director of the WHO-Europe, said in a statement.

Among them, he mentions the use of masks at home, hand hygiene, ventilation of gaps, keeping distance or coughing inside the elbow. “Avoid Unnecessary Tragedy and Loss”, In addition to controlling uprisings in the community.

The WHO recommends combining these measures with public health interventions Govt Passport Activation, Isolation of Symptoms, Tests, Detection and Isolation.

The European region continues to have a “firm grip” on the epidemic, the organization explains: The number of daily deaths doubled to 4,200 last week and has risen to 1.5 million deaths since the onset of the epidemic, which will increase to 2.2 million accumulated in the spring., Based on current estimates.

Responsible for developing models for the WHO, according to the Institute for Health Indicators and Assessment, Covit-19 is now the leading cause of death in the European region.

The spread of corona virus is caused by several factors: The dominance of delta variation, deregulation, temperature drop and consequent increase in indoor crowds and large numbers of people not yet vaccinated.

More than 1 billion doses have been administered in the region, of which 53.5% of the total population have completed the norm., But that figure obscures large differences between countries: some do not reach 10%, others more than 80%.

So the WHO reminds me of that Vaccines are “important” to prevent serious infections and deaths caused by the corona virus., And the need to increase immunity rates, evidence suggests that the protection they provide is declining.

“In this context, a Booster doses are preferred for those most vulnerable, including immunizations. Depending on the national environment in which the dose is available and the Govt-19 epidemic, countries should also consider providing it. People over 60 and health workers“The WHO says.

