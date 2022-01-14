The WHO has recommended two new treatments against the corona virus: they are

The World Health Organization (WHO) Officially two recommended New therapies against Govit-19 So they are used in the most accurate cases, taking the sum of these Drugs For.

In a report published in the BMJ Medical Journal, WHO experts recommend Treatment based on synthetic antibodies, The Chotrovimab, Y Commonly used against rheumatic polyarthritis, The Paracetamol.

“When both are available” You have to choose between “cost, availability and experience of health professionals”. They said. However, it should be clarified that these drugs They are not for any one patient.

Chotrovimab is recommended for patients with Govit-19 disease without severity, but the risk of hospital admission is high. Its benefit is minimal in patients who are not at risk.

soon For paracetamol, it should be used “for patients with acute or chronic covid disease”, Also it should be given “in combination with corticosteroids”. In these patients, it “improves the survival rate and reduces the need for mechanical ventilation.”

Until now, The WHO recommended three treatments: The Synthetic antibodies Sold under the name “Ronabrew”, From September 2021; A type of drug called “6 Enemies of Interlook” (The Dosilisumab And this சரிலுமாப்), From July 2021; And this Systemic corticosteroids For critically ill patients, from September 2020.

Sotrovimab affects patients like Ronapreve. “Its performance against new genres like this Omigron It’s still uncertain, “said WHO experts.

They said that paracetamol had “the same effects” as the 6 antagonists of Interloquin and should be given to the same type of patient. This treatment is now recommended by the company Corona virus, It belongs to the family of drugs known as “Janus kinase inhibitors” and is used against rheumatism, an autoimmune disease.

However, experts clarified that other drugs of this family (Ruxolitinib and Tofacitinib) should not be used. Govit-19 Due to the lack of data on its effectiveness and side effects.

Based on clinical trials conducted on different types of patients, the WHO is constantly updating treatment recommendations against Govt.

However, therapeutic weapons are constantly being reduced. In the last few months, The WHO has rejected the use of multiple therapies: Plasma injection from patients treated with Covit-19, Ivermectin or hydroxy chloroquine.

AFP Agency